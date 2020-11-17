Driftaway Coffee Announces Virtual Coffee Tasting Parties

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Driftaway Coffee is announcing Virtual Coffee Tasting Parties as a new gift offering for the upcoming holiday season. Virtual Tasting Parties are targeted towards coffee-loving families, friends and co-workers that want to learn about coffee and enjoy a fun coffee tasting together.

"Coffee has always been about connecting with people, and virtual coffee tastings seemed like a perfect way to hang out with loved ones virtually, over a common love for coffee!" says Anu Menon, Co-CEO and co-founder of Driftaway Coffee.

Private Virtual Tasting Public Virtual Tasting - Instagram

Hosted by James McCarthy, 2013 World Coffee Brewer's Champion and Driftaway Coffee Educator, the Virtual Tasting can host up to 5 screens / 10 participants at one time, over Zoom. Driftaway sends coffee tasting kits to all participants just in time for their Virtual Tasting. "We've always believed that tasting is the only way to figure out what coffees you like, and the virtual tasting led by James is a natural extension of hundreds of thousands of Tasting Kits that we've shipped to customers to taste by themselves at home," says Menon.

"These tastings have been an intuitive progression from what I've been doing most of my coffee career: getting people excited about speciality coffee by engaging with them about their preferences, and delivering new information in a fun and accessible way," says James McCarthy, who will be the host for the virtual tastings. "I've really enjoyed hearing customers say that they've changed their mind on which of the coffees they prefer after going through the tasting, all because they were able to taste the coffees side-by-side, and were guided through the tasting experience."

In addition to the Virtual Tasting Parties, Driftaway and James will also host weekly tastings on Instagram Live for anyone to join. Virtual Tasting Parties are available now on the Driftaway Coffee website.

WHO IS DRIFTAWAY COFFEE?

Driftaway Coffee is a sustainability-focused coffee roaster, offering subscriptions and coffee gifts in an environmentally and socially conscious manner. Founded in 2014 and living at the intersection of coffee and technology, Driftaway Coffee roasts coffee in Red Hook, Brooklyn, shipping to customers all over the world at home and delivers freshly roasted coffee that matches a consumer's taste.

