Drifter World Secures Strategic Investment and Announces New Chairman

HISINGS BACKA, Sweden, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drifter World has successfully secured SEK 36 million in our latest funding round, led by Imperia Fastigheter, owned by Niclas Ericsson. Knutsson Holdings and Per-Olof Andersson also increased their stakes. This investment marks a significant step in Drifter World's journey, providing the resources needed to accelerate growth and support our continued expansion.

Following this, we are introducing a leadership transition in which co-founder Michael Persson, who has been instrumental in securing funding and driving the company's strategic direction since its inception, will step down as Chairman. He will continue to contribute as a major shareholder and advisor. Billy Jörgensen will assume the role of Chairman, bringing expertise in commercial law, compliance with international regulatory frameworks, intellectual property, and technology law. With his proven track record in governance and leadership, Billy is well-equipped to strengthen Drifter World's strategic focus and drive future growth.

The future is here – Imperia Fastigheter enables the national launch of Drifter's digital AI-based parking system. This investment and leadership transition mark a milestone. Built on the efforts Michael helped drive and strengthened by Billy's expertise, Drifter is in a strong position, Niclas reflected.

Michael commented: "Drifter is now ready for its next exciting chapter. The foundation is there, the path is clear and the sails are set. I will stay close."

Billy stated: "I am honored to take on the role of Chairman at this pivotal moment for Drifter World. Michael's exceptional expertise and strategic guidance have laid a strong foundation, and his continued involvement as an advisor will be invaluable for future initiatives. Drifter World is at the forefront of transforming the parking industry, and I am excited to collaborate with Fredrik and the team to drive innovation and sustainable growth."

"This strategic investment marks a pivotal moment for Drifter World as we gear up for our next phase of growth. With a strengthened financial position and a renewed leadership structure, we are well-positioned to focus on the Nordic market while remaining ready to expand internationally in the future," CEO Fredrik Durling added.

Building on this investment and momentum, Drifter World's valued partnerships with Tele2, Axis, Monta, and Easypark will evolve further, enhancing our innovative solutions and shaping the future of smart parking.

Drifter World transforms parking management with AI, smart sensors, and advanced technology. Our ecosystem streamlines payments, detects violations, optimizes spaces, and provides real-time data. Prioritizing simplicity and accessibility, we create value for parking lot owners and drivers alike.

