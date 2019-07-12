Drifting Creatives Celebrates 10 Years in Bryan / College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A few days after graduating from Texas A&M University in 2009, Martin Hooper and Gavin Braman hit the road and left College Station embarking on a journey to design their way across America. They called it Drifting Creatives. Connecting with other creatives along the way, they shared and learned. Together they interviewed hundreds of creatives about their love for design and paid for the entire trip from the design gigs picked up along the way. Starting with just $50, they cold-called and social-ed their way across America and even up into Canada for a short stint. In all they spent 6 months on the road, sleeping in their Honda Element, crashing on couches, and occasionally a hotel on weekends.



The Drifting Creatives Team. Cody Robinson, Lauren Stewart, Gavin Braman, Suzy Nazimek, Martin Hooper, Bailey Karisch, Nick Bradshaw, Wade Honeycutt, and Spencer Cogburn Package Design by Drifting Creatives for Blackwater Draw Brewing

During the trek, Martin and Gavin were featured in multiple design magazines, spoke at many conferences and creative meet-ups, and gave guest lectures to students at universities along the route. But most importantly, they learned more on the road than they ever thought possible. Taking lessons in adventurous exploration, social transparency, and the endless search for awesome, the foundation of Drifting Creatives (Drift) was born.

Back in Texas, with a small client list from the road, the two realized they had unknowingly started a design agency focusing on website design and logo design. Gavin and Martin did all they could to grow the business. Martin worked full-time as the creative director for Aggieland Outfitters to supplement his income and Gavin lived with his parents, but was able to work 9-5 hours to accommodate clients. The two would collaborate via Skype in the evenings to keep up with the workload. It wasn't always efficient, but it allowed them to grow the business.



Drift has continued to grow over the last 10 years, from two guys in a Honda Element to a team of 10 with an office in the Woodstone Shopping center. Drift's growth has only been possible with the amazing support they've received from local business owners and the community. Drift has worked with an amazing roster of clients from the Bryan and College Station area over the last ten years including; George Bush Presidential Library, The Dixie Chicken, Texas A&M, The Texas A&M Foundation, Cafe Eccell, All The King's Men, Historic Downtown Bryan, Christopher's World Grille, Walsh and Mangan, Bear X, Blackwater Draw, The Brazos Valley Symphony, and many many more.

Today Drift's service offerings have grown from a small website and logo design shop to a full-fledged marketing and branding agency. When asked what Drift hopes to accomplish in the next ten years Martin said, "I hope that we can continue to show that the B/CS is a great area for creative and innovative work. Unfortunately, a lot of companies and people from outside of our area don't think of the Brazos Valley when looking for creative work. I think we've been able to change that perception a bit, but there is still a lot of work to do. I hope that along with some great other companies in town like Fidelis Creative Agency, High Octane Marketing, and Texas Filmworks we can help make Bryan and College Station a hub for creative work. I can't wait to see what the next 10 years holds for Drift, and the B/CS area."

If you'd like more information about Drift you can follow them on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/DriftingCreatives ) or check their website ( https://driftingcreatives.com ) for updates.

