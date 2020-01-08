Drifting Down The Danube With Avalon Waterways

The sheer amount of countries the Danube River flows through means that it delivers an exceptional diversity in food, architecture, culture and history, as well as unparalleled choices for travelers. Given this, it's no surprise that nearly 50 percent (49%) of Avalon Waterways travelers chose the Danube River as the star of their European vacation in 2019.

"Along this legendary path, Avalon Waterways has created a boatful of extraordinary river cruise vacations that take travelers beyond the river Danube's beautiful views to delve into breathtaking stories, personalized experiences and untethered exploration that forever shapes the way they choose to see and experience the world," said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. "In fact, Avalon provides travelers nearly 30 river cruise itineraries, ranging from four (4) to 27 days, that feature a plethora of sail and see options along the Danube River. Avalon has an average of 60 percent (60%) more Danube itineraries than other river cruise lines."

In addition to giving travelers the widest variety of vacations available on the Danube River, only Avalon Waterways has created what they call "Short and Suite" getaways ranging from four- (4) and six- (6) days. These unique river cruise vacations are priced from $874 and provide time-starved travelers and first-time river cruisers the chance to test river cruise waters.

Avalon is also the only river cruise line that offers travelers highly customizable Active & Discovery itineraries on the Danube River, giving them a choice of nearly 30 "Active," "Discovery" and "Classic" excursions throughout their vacation.

"We take great pride in inviting travelers to cruise against the stream on the Danube River," added Pam Hoffee. "In addition to our Avalon Choice excursions and Adventure Hosts on every itinerary, our relationship with Globus, Cosmos and Monograms gives travelers exclusive access to Your Way cruising which seamlessly provides them options for immersive sightseeing access, hotel accommodations and transfers in European cities before and after each cruising vacation."

Whether sailing the upper Danube through Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary or its lower tributaries through Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria, every Avalon Waterways' itinerary is unique, catering to the varied interests and needs of travelers, while also inviting them to check-off Bucket List destinations.

BOOK NOW & SAVE: For a limited time, travelers can extend select Danube vacations in Budapest or Prague for FREE (up to a $759 value). For details, click here.

ABOUT AVALON WATERWAYS

Travelers wanting to see the world need only cruise down its legendary rivers. For those interested in seeing more of the world, there's Avalon Waterways®. Our entire fleet of Suite Ships® proudly present Avalon Waterways' unique Open-Air BalconySM—cruising's only bed with a view, more space and 24/7 access to open-air cruising. When travelers pair panoramic scenes with the widest-ranging excursion choices in river cruising, they're in for an experience as wide open as the view.

On an Avalon cruise, schedules give way to whims, leaving travelers the freedom to do exactly as they please, when they please. Whether enjoying a guided walking tour of one of Europe's great cities, joining a cooking class or paddling a canoe, our Avalon Choice® selections of Classic, Discovery and Active excursions offer a wide range of possibilities. When travelers prefer to explore on their own, Avalon helps with recommendations, information and the gear they need, thanks to Adventure Hosts, an Adventure Center and AvalonGO mobile app. And when it's time to refuel, Avalon's FlexDining® program gives guests the choices they crave.

When travelers sail the world with Avalon Waterways, every day is an adventure and every adventure is up to our guests. For more information, visit www.avalonwaterways.com; travel agents can visit www.globusfamilypartner.com. Avalon Waterways is a proud supporter of The Ocean Cleanup.

SOURCE Avalon Waterways

