Driftwood Day Camp Adopts The BIOPROTECTUs™ System To Safeguard Their Facilities Where Campers & Staff Play

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Driftwood Day Camp, recognized as the premier day camp on Long Island, is pleased to announce that the organization has partnered with ViaClean Technologies to adopt the company's revolutionary BIOPROTECTUs™ System to disinfect the camp's facilities against bacteria, viruses and germs and provide antimicrobial surface protection against odor-and stain-causing bacteria, fungi (mold, mildew) and algae between cleanings, for up to 90 days (3 months). The announcement was made today by Mike Wagenberg, Owner and Director of Driftwood Day Camp.

"Driftwood is dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable and exciting home for all of our campers and staff," said Mr. Wagenberg. "During a time when the thought of opening a camp seemed impossible, let alone operating it safely, Driftwood was able to welcome campers and staff with open arms this past summer of 2020 for one of the best seasons yet. In addition to the precautions and protocols we put in place, adoption of the BIOPROTECTUs™ System in our cleaning processes enabled us to uphold our promise to be an environment that fosters greatness. We're pleased to be continuing to utilize ViaClean's technologies and open up again to offer yet another unforgettable summer."

Established in 1959, Driftwood was acquired by the Kuznetz and Wagenberg Families in 2008 who transformed the organization into the premier day camp of Long Island that it is today. Driftwood Day Camp is the only camp named Best of Long Island by the Long Island Press for 12 consecutive years, offering a safe, comfortable and exciting summer home for campers and staff year after year. Set over 20 breathtaking acres, Driftwood Day Camp offers an endless amount of opportunities and activities, allowing each camper to learn, play, create and explore, delivering a sleep-away camp experience in a day camp setting.

"We are honored to be chosen again by Driftwood Day Camp to disinfect and protect surfaces at the camp's facilities with our groundbreaking BIOPROTECTUs™ System," said Greg Tipsord, President and Chief Executive Officer of ViaClean Technologies. "Knowing that the camp was able to open and operate last summer with the confidence that their facilities' surfaces were safeguarded is so heartening to hear, and we look forward to continuing to support Driftwood as they prepare for summer 2021."

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies uses patented, registered technologies: SmartTouch®, a List N disinfectant, to disinfect surfaces against viruses, bacteria, and germs, and BIOPROTECT™ RTU antimicrobial surface protectant, to keep surfaces free of odor- and stain-causing bacteria, fungi (mold and mildew), and algae between cleanings, for up to 90 days (3 months).

Additional products offered from ViaClean include the registered BIOPROTECT™ 500 concentrate and FDA-registered BIOPROTECT™ Hydrating Hand Sanitizer.

For more information on Driftwood Day Camp please visit www.driftwooddaycamp.com. For more information on ViaClean Technologies and The BIOPROTECTUs™ System, please visit www.bioprotect.us.

About Driftwood Day Camp

Established in 1959, Driftwood Day Camp serves as the premier day camp of Long Island delivering a sleep-away camp experience in a day camp setting. Driftwood has been voted Long Island's Best Day Camp for 12 consecutive years and is recognized for offering campers endless summer fun, individualized enriching experiences and caring leadership. Situated over 20 breathtaking acres, Driftwood Day Camp is home to tennis courts, a hockey rink, a bungee-trampoline, a zipline, a flying trapeze, soccer, baseball and softball fields, a ropes course, a dance center, basketball courts, a movie-making program, an arts and crafts pavilion, an indoor gym, water slides, a mini golf course and more. Driftwood Day Camp encourages campers to explore, learn, make new friends and come home with a lifetime of memories while curating a sense of community not often seen in today's world.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC is a biotech company that develops, manufactures, and markets groundbreaking, innovative antimicrobial solutions using environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide disinfectants, antimicrobial protectants and hand sanitizers for commercial and consumer use. ViaClean Technologies' primary mission is to market these advanced antimicrobial formulations to critical industries, manufacturing the registered formulations using environmentally responsible manufacturing processes. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

