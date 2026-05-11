Driive Raises Pre-Seed Round to Build the AI Scheduling Platform for Home Service Trades

Driive is building the scheduling layer for the trillion-dollar U.S. home services industry. Roughly half of all inbound leads to home service contractors arrive after 5pm or on weekends, when most contractors are off the phones. According to industry research, 78% of homeowners hire the first contractor who responds. Contractors spend billions every year on lead generation, then lose those leads to voicemail.

Driive's platform answers inbound calls, texts, and emails 24/7, qualifies the homeowner, checks technician availability against real drive time, and books the appointment in real time. The product is called Dot.

"This category has been waiting for someone to take it seriously," said Quinn Small, Founder and CEO of Driive. "The trades are the largest sector of the economy still running on missed calls and sticky notes. Driive is the system of record for how a job actually gets booked."

"Scheduling is a huge need in the industry, and I believe in this team to solve it," said Luke Hansen, founder and CEO of CompanyCam.

"So impressed with the early momentum that Quinn Small has established with Driive, and excited to see what he accomplishes as he expands his team and brings on more customers," said Charlie Cuddy of Move Venture Capital.

Early customers point to drive-time scheduling as the differentiator. "Finally. Someone gets it, and then built it. This tool has reduced the miles and dead time, increased the appointments we can do daily, and gets a higher book rate when our customers can book on their terms," said Cody Stephens, Owner of a generator sales and installation company.

Funds will accelerate Driive's engineering hires, the go-to-market motion through its partnership with CompanyCam, and the rollout of Dot.

About Driive

Driive is the AI booking and scheduling platform built for home service trades, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, roofing, pest control, and windows. Learn more at getdriive.com.

SOURCE Driive Inc.