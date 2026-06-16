DrillDocs and Aker BP ASA Expand Deployment of Computer Vision Technology Under Framework Technology

STAVANGER, Norway, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DrillDocs, a pioneering provider of computer vision technology for drilling optimization, and Aker BP ASA, one of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies on the Norwegian continental shelf, are expanding the deployment of DrillDocs' CleanSight® digital shaker surveillance system.

The latest installation aboard Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Nordkapp marks the next step in Aker BP's planned expansion of CleanSight® technology across its contracted rig fleet.

The Deepsea Nordkapp installation marks the next step in Aker BP's expansion of CleanSight® across its rig fleet. Post this

The program is part of a framework agreement for technology development and implementation that was crafted following successful validation of CleanSight® on the Noble Integrator, where it has reduced non-productive circulating time and enabled rapid detection of cavings, an early warning of potential borehole instability.

The new information delivered by CleanSight® allows drilling crews to react in near-real-time to events happening in the wellbore, significantly reducing the risk of pack-off and the non-productive time and costs incurred when recovering from stuck pipe events.

The framework agreement is intended to support other innovative solutions being discussed and developed by Aker BP and DrillDocs.

"Our groundbreaking computer vision technology captures and interprets vital information that can lead to improved drilling efficiency and safety," said Calvin Holt, founder and CEO of DrillDocs. "By combining advances in camera technology and data science, we're able to measure hole cleaning efficiency and detect drilling and wellbore stability issues as they are occurring, alerting the drilling team to take corrective action before they become much bigger problems. This demonstrates the power of camera-as-a-sensor technology, and we're excited to collaborate with a visionary operator like Aker BP to find new ways of bringing that capability to bear on day-to-day challenges faced on offshore rigs."

"This agreement underscores Aker BP's ambition to lead the industry's transformation through safe, efficient and low-emission operations. By combining advanced camera technology with AI, we aim to elevate drilling performance and safety while accelerating our digital journey," said Tommy Sigmundstad, Senior Vice President Drilling & Wells, Supply Chain & Logistics at Aker BP.

About DrillDocs

DrillDocs, established in 2020, supports an operator's understanding of borehole stability and cleanliness, in real time. By deploying a robust, easy-to-install and maintain, surface-based computer vision system on the rig's shale shakers, DrillDocs provides key data about the size, shape, and quantity of material returning to the surface. Through edge computing, data, alerts, and advice are delivered to offshore and onshore drilling team members, allowing them to revise operations quickly and avoid costly downtime.

About Aker BP

Aker BP explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf. In production it is one of the largest independent listed oil companies in Europe. The company operates the Valhall, Yggdrasil, Ula, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Alvheim, and Skarv field centers, and is a partner in the Johan Sverdrup field. The company's vision is to be the E&P company of the future, characterized by safe and efficient operations, low costs, low emissions and a leading role in the transformation of the industry. Aker BP is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange as ticker AKRBP.

For more information, please contact:

At Aker BP: Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesperson, [email protected], +47 402 24 217

At DrillDocs: Matt Bell, Chief Revenue Officer, [email protected], +1 (832) 607-6660

SOURCE DrillDocs