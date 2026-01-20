DrillDocs Secures US Patent 12,525,017 - Advancing Computer Vision for Digital Shale Shaker Surveillance

DrillDocs' latest patent solidifies its leadership in digital shaker surveillance, delivering invisible yet powerful advancements in object imaging, detection, and real-time drilling analytics.

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DrillDocs, the leader in digital shale shaker surveillance, announced the granting of US patent 12,525,017 - further strengthening its intellectual property portfolio in object imaging and detection systems. This patent covers breakthrough methods for using adaptive and multiple regions of interest (ROIs) to track objects as they fall from the edge of a shale shaker—enabling more accurate, real-time analysis of drilled cuttings and setting a new standard for operational insight in drilling environments.

The patented technology leverages a multi-stage computer vision approach, allowing DrillDocs' CleanSight® system to extract a richer set of attributes from a single flow of cuttings with unprecedented accuracy. By dynamically identifying and tracking multiple ROIs, CleanSight® can monitor the trajectory of relevant objects while minimizing computational overhead. This innovation also unlocks three-dimensional measurement estimation using just a single camera and point-of-view.

"Securing this patent is a testament to our team's relentless drive to solve real-world drilling challenges with practical, operator-focused technology," said Calvin Holt, CEO of DrillDocs. "Our mission is to deliver new streams of data that empower drilling teams to make faster, safer, and more informed decisions. This latest innovation will be invisible to our customers, but the impact of sophisticated computer vision on drilling performance and risk reduction is profound. We're proud to continue setting the pace for this type of digital transformation in the oilfield."

DrillDocs CTO, Mert Geveci, added: "What's most significant about these inventions is our ability to deliver high-fidelity, real-time object tracking and 3D measurement using a single, edge-enabled camera. By combining adaptive ROI selection with multi-stage computer vision, we're able to extract more actionable insights from challenging shaker environments, without disrupting rig operations. This is a leap forward in technical capability without compromising operational simplicity."

The new patent further differentiates CleanSight® as the industry's most advanced digital shaker surveillance platform, providing drilling teams with real-time, actionable data to optimize rate of penetration, reduce non-productive time, and enhance wellbore stability.

DrillDocs is a next-generation drilling technology company that combines computer vision, AI, and data science with deep drilling and geomechanics expertise to deliver Digital Shaker Surveillance. Its flagship system, CleanSight®, uses autonomous cameras and advanced analytics to provide real-time insights on cuttings recovery, wellbore stability, and shaker performance, helping operators drill faster, safer, and more efficiently. With a growing portfolio of awarded patents and industry validation, DrillDocs is setting the standard of care for digital drilling operations worldwide. For more information, visit www.drilldocs.com.

