DrillDocs Announces CTO, CFO Additions to Support Accelerating Growth

DrillDocs, a pioneering provider of digital shale shaker surveillance technology, has announced the appointment of Mert Geveci, PhD, as Chief Technology Officer and Eric Lee as Chief Financial Officer.

Dr. Geveci is a proven technology leader with over 15 years of experience in the energy sector, ranging from research and development to field support, product development, and product requisition. He previously held progressively complex positions at Malta, GE, and Cummins, bringing new products to market, driving efficiencies, building high-performing teams, and delivering business value through portfolio growth and strategic, cross-functional partnerships.

At DrillDocs, Dr. Geveci will focus on defining and executing the company's technical roadmap – including system architecture, cloud infrastructure, data management, system reliability, and cybersecurity – while co-founder, Francois Ruel, moves into the Chief Science Officer role, focused on driving innovation and intellectual property development.

Lee, who has worked for the company in a fractional capacity since October 2024, brings extensive startup experience to the CFO role, having played key leadership roles in multiple early-stage companies in the B2B SaaS, medtech, and cleantech domains.

As full-time CFO, he will focus on capital discipline and smart deployment of the company's funds, maintaining a healthy financial position as it navigates rapid growth and begins working for more complex customers, such as national oil companies.

"Our continued growth as an emerging, global SaaS provider in the offshore drilling sector requires building a talented, industry-hardened team," said Calvin Holt, founder and CEO of DrillDocs. "The skills and experience that Mert brings to the team will be critical to delivering effective, valuable products and services to our growing customer base. Meanwhile, Eric has already demonstrated his ability to take us from bootstrapping startup to a professionally and efficiently financed business, and we're delighted that he is joining us on a full-time basis."

"These important hires reinforce DrillDocs commitment to delivering enhanced drilling performance and safety to blue chip operators around the globe," added DrillDocs Chairman, Garret Holt. "As our technology continues to mature, we see it becoming a part of standard drilling practices on offshore and high-risk wells world-wide, and it will take a world-class team to manage that growth trajectory."

DrillDocs (https://www.drilldocs.com), established in 2020, supports an operator's understanding of wellbore stability and cleanness, in real time. By deploying a robust, easy-to-install, surface-based computer vision system on the rig's shale shakers, DrillDocs provides key data about the size, shape, and quantity of material returning to the surface. Through edge computing, data, alerts, and advice are delivered to offshore and onshore drilling team members, allowing them to revise operations quickly and avoid costly downtime.

