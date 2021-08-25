Drilling And Completion Fluids Market to Accelerate at 6.63% CAGR during 2021-2025|17,000+ Technavio Reports

The COVID-19 impact report on the drilling and completion fluids market offers pre as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Addressing Potential Impacts by Facilitating changes in Process Designs

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Find COVID-19 Insights Right Here

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of Drilling And Completion Fluids Market

Baker Hughes Co.

The company provides drilling and completion fluids under the brand name of Intelligent fluids solutions.

CES Energy Solutions Corp.

The company provides drilling fluids products such as Bit-Encap, Bond Log Plus, and others. They offer drilling fluids, production chemicals, transportation, and logistics among other technically advanced chemical solutions.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

The company offers a wide range of chemicals, including aromatics, drilling specialties, olefins, polyethylene, specialty chemicals, and others. The company provides drilling and completion fluids under the brand name of Drispac Plus Polymer, DSCo Defoam and others.

Drilling And Completion Fluids Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Drilling and completion fluids market is segmented as below:

Application

o Onshore

o Offshore

Geography

o North America

o MEA

o APAC

o South America

o Europe

The drilling and completion fluids market is driven by increasing global rig activity. In addition, other factors such as increasing investments in oil and gas E&P activities and rising unconventional oil and gas E&P activities are expected to trigger the drilling and completion fluids market toward witnessing a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

