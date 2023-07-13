Drilling Fluids Market to be Worth $11.27 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

13 Jul, 2023, 06:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drilling fluids market size is expected to reach USD 11.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is majorly driven by the increasing demand in the energy industry. The high demand for crude oil by various industries, such as transportation and energy, has been ramping up oil & gas production globally. Growing concerns about crumbling boreholes, handling solid waste, and spill containment are anticipated to increase drilling fluid demand significantly during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry, and particularly the industries that are linked with it, has been creating immense opportunities in the market.
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
- The water-based segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030 as they are less likely to impact the environment as compared to oil-based, resulting in its demand in the forecast period.
- The overall industry is anticipated to witness a huge leap in demand, owing to the growing requirement for crude oil in emerging industry sectors, such as energy and transportation, which is expected to drive demand for oil & gas production globally.
- The onshore application segment dominated the market with the highest share of 60.1% in 2022. This is attributed to the ongoing oil drilling activities in the onshore field to fulfill growing energy needs.
- The global volume of oil & gas production is anticipated to witness huge growth due to an increasing number of research initiatives to develop abandoned oil wells and renewed projects in onshore oilfield.
Drilling Fluids Market Growth & Trends
Water-based drilling fluid captured the highest market share in 2022 due to the increasing requirement for water-based fluid in horizontal drilling like wells. Water-based is considered to be less harmful to the environment than other oils, which is expected to drive demand in the forecast period. Water-based oils are used in 75% of drilling wells globally. The types of fluids used in this are freshwater, brine, saturated, or formate brine, which are less toxic, resulting in creating a huge potential for the industry in the coming years. Product manufacturers have been taking several strategic initiatives, such as new product development, partnerships, M&A, collaborations, agreements, and joint ventures.
These strategies have been adopted to increase market penetration and create enough opportunities for technology implementation for different end-use applications in the region. The major challenge for the product is its adverse effect on the environment due to its toxicity. Water-based oil is still less impactful to the environment in comparison with oil-based fluids. The degree of impact also depends on the type of oil used in the existing environmental conditions. This environmental impact has brought certain restrictions on its use in various parts of the world.
Drilling Fluids Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2023
|
USD 8.32 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2030
|
USD 11.27 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030
|
Base year for estimation
|
2022
|
Historical data
|
2018 - 2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023 - 2030
Drilling Fluids Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global drilling fluids market on the basis of product, application, and region
Drilling Fluids Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Oil-based
- Synthetic-based
- Water-based
- Others
Drilling Fluids Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- Onshore
- Offshore
Drilling Fluids Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Russia
- Norway
- Azerbaijan
- Kazakhstan
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Pakistan
- Myanmar
- Singapore
- Australia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Venezuela
- Colombia
- Peru
- Middle East
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- Kuwait
- Iran
- Iraq
- Africa
- Algeria
- Libya
- Nigeria
- Gabon
- Zaire (Republic of Congo)
List of Key Players of Drilling Fluids Market
- Baker Hughes, Inc.
- CES Energy Solutions Corp.
- Halliburton, Inc.
- Newpark Resources, Inc.
- Petrochem Performance Chemical Ltd. LLC
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Scomi Group Bhd
- Weatherford International
