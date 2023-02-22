Drilling rig market size is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% by 2027, North America is estimated to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drilling rig market report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% and register an incremental growth of USD 15.36 billion during the forecast period. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the drilling rig market was valued at USD 54.62 billion. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drilling Rig Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global drilling rig market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key contributors to the market growth in the region. Oil and gas production output in these countries has grown significantly owing to the rise in unconventional E&P activities, including the drilling of shale reserves. The US government plans to drill and explore all of its offshore oil and gas resources along the Atlantic, Arctic, and Pacific coasts. These factors will drive the demand for drilling rigs in the region.

Company profiles

The drilling rig market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Archer Ltd.: The company operates a fleet of AC-powered land drilling rigs in Latin America .

The company operates a fleet of AC-powered land drilling rigs in . China Oilfield Services Ltd.: The company owns and operates drilling rigs for onshore and offshore drilling applications.

The company owns and operates drilling rigs for onshore and offshore drilling applications. Eni Spa: The company offers drilling rigs under the brand Saipem.

The company offers drilling rigs under the brand Saipem. Helmerich and Payne Inc.: The company owns and operates land drilling rigs in North America , South America , and MEA and offshore drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico .

The company owns and operates land drilling rigs in , , and MEA and offshore drilling rigs in the . KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.: The company offers drilling rigs for onshore and offshore drilling.

The company offers drilling rigs for onshore and offshore drilling. Loews Corp.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Noble Corp.

NOV Inc.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increase in demand for oil and gas, rising investments in the upstream oil and gas sector, and the increasing focus on unconventional oil and gas E&P activities. However, fluctuations in global crude oil prices are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others.

Market segmentation

Based on type, the drilling rig market is segmented into crude oil and natural gas.

Based on application, the market is segmented into onshore and offshore

Based on geography, the drilling rig market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa .

What are the key data covered in this drilling rig market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drilling rig market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the drilling rig market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America

, and , , APAC, and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drilling rig market vendors

Drilling Rig Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Eni Spa, Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Loews Corp., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp., NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio energy market reports

