Drilling Rig Market size is set to grow by USD 14.6 billion from 2024-2028, Increase in oil and gas demand boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drilling rig market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.6 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% during the forecast period. Increase in oil and gas demand is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs. However, environment concerns associated with oil and gas e and p activities poses a challenge. Key market players include AP Moller Maersk AS, Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Eni SpA, Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Loews Corp., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc.

Drilling Rig Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.63% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.18 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Russia, China, Saudi Arabia, and Canada Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Eni SpA, Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Loews Corp., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Ltd., and Weatherford International Plc

Market Driver

The oil and gas industry faces hazards during Exploration and Production (E&P) operations. To address this, rig operators are turning to technological advances like automation. New-generation automated drilling units minimize human intervention and errors, enhancing safety and efficiency in both onshore and offshore fields. These rigs can construct complex boreholes and extended-reach wells. Due to their production boosting and cost-reducing capabilities, the demand for new-generation automated drilling rigs is surging, fueling the growth of the global drilling rig market.

Market Challenges

The oil and gas drilling rig market faces challenges due to environmental concerns. Oil spills, air and water pollution, and methane emissions from drilling activities negatively impact the environment. Regulations to mitigate these issues are becoming stricter, potentially delaying projects and impacting market growth.

Drilling fluids and produced water contribute to environmental concerns, with toxic chemicals and large volumes of wastewater generated. Deepwater exploration using air guns also poses risks to marine life. Companies must prioritize safety and comply with regulations to minimize environmental impact and avoid penalties. Hydrocarbon agencies and safety organizations play a crucial role in developing norms for safe practices.

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Onshore

1.2 Offshore Type 2.1 Crude oil

2.2 Natural gas Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Middle East and Africa

and 3.3 Europe

3.4 APAC

3.5 South America

1.1 Onshore- The drilling rig market experiences consistent growth due to increasing demand for oil and natural gas. Key players include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, and National Oilwell Varco. They provide drilling services and equipment to exploration and production companies. Market trends include the use of advanced technology for deeper and more complex wells. The industry's future looks promising with ongoing exploration and development projects worldwide.

Research Analysis

The drilling rig market encompasses various types of rigs, including jack up rigs, semi-submersible rigs, and drill ships, employed in exploration activities for untapped regions in shallow, deep, and ultra-deep water. These rigs play a crucial role in the petroleum industry, contributing to the discovery and production of gas and oil in challenging environments.

Drilling technologies continue to evolve, addressing environmental concerns and enhancing operational efficiency. The first oil or natural gas from a project, such as the Winterfell, signifies significant milestones in the industry's quest to meet increasing natural gas consumption.

Market Research Overview

The drilling rig market encompasses various types of rigs used for exploration and production activities in the oil and gas industry. These rigs include onshore, offshore, and land rigs, each catering to specific drilling requirements. The market is driven by factors such as increasing energy demand, technological advancements, and government regulations.

Drilling technologies, such as directional drilling and hydraulic fracturing, have significantly expanded the reach and efficiency of drilling operations. Environmental concerns and the need for sustainable drilling practices are also influencing market trends. The drilling rig market presents significant opportunities for growth, particularly in emerging economies with vast oil and gas reserves.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

Type

Crude Oil



Natural Gas

Geography

North America



Middle East And Africa



Europe



APAC



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

