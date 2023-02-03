Drilling rig market size to grow 15.36 billion; Growth opportunities led by AP Moller Maersk AS and Archer Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drilling rig market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. The market is characterized by the presence of numerous industry-focused vendors which offer various services to the oil and gas sector. These vendors either operate drilling rigs themselves or offer drilling rigs for rent. The drilling rig market size is forecast to grow by USD 15.36 billion estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 54.62 Billion. Request Latest PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drilling Rig Market 2023-2027

Drilling rig market 2022-2026: Scope

The drilling rig market report covers the following areas:

The drilling rig market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Drilling rig market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Onshore



Offshore

The market growth in the onshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for hi-tech and high HP drilling rigs led by the growth in shale drilling, directional drilling, multilateral drilling, and sour good drilling. Also, the availability of onshore drilling rigs in different sizes and power capabilities will fuel the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



The US





Canada



Europe



The UK





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina



Middle East and Africa

and

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

North America will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are among the large oil and gas producers in the world. Oil and gas production output in these countries has increased significantly due to the rise in unconventional E&P activities. In addition, an increase in government support for offshore oil and gas projects is fueling the growth of the drilling rig market in North America.

Drilling rig Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AP Moller Maersk AS, Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Eni Spa, Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Loews Corp., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp., NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc

What are the key data covered in the drilling rig market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drilling rig market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the drilling rig market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the drilling rig market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drilling rig market vendors

Drilling Rig Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Eni Spa, Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Loews Corp., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp., NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

