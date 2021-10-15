Drilling Rig Market size to grow by USD 14.73 bn from 2021 to 2025|Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as an increase in oil and gas demand and rising investments in the upstream oil and gas sector will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, environmental concerns associated with oil and gas drilling activities will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The drilling rig market report includes information on product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Archer Ltd., Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., Transocean Ltd., and Valaris Plc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Application, the market is classified into onshore and offshore segments. The onshore segment contributes the largest share of the market.

By geography, the market is classified into North America , MEA, Europe , APAC, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market

Drilling Rig Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, MEA, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Russian Federation, China, Saudi Arabia, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Ltd., Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., Transocean Ltd., and Valaris Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

