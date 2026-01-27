Drilling Tools International Corp. Announces Appointment of Ira H. Green, Jr. to its Board of Directors

Appointment Adds Experienced Capital Markets Leader to DTI's Board

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp. (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company") today announced that Ira H. Green, Jr. has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately. The Board will appoint Mr. Green to certain committees of the Board at a later date.

Mr. Green brings over 30 years of specialized energy capital markets expertise, including his prior role as Managing Director and Head of Energy, Power & Infrastructure Capital Markets at Piper Sandler Co., where he led equity and debt capital markets activities across the energy sector, including oilfield services and equipment companies.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Green held senior investment banking positions at Simmons & Company International and Merrill Lynch as well as roles at The First Boston Corporation and Morgan Stanley. He also previously served as President, Chief Financial Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors of SalvageSale, Inc. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with highest honors from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA with distinction from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, where he currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the Darden School Foundation.

"We are pleased to welcome Ira to the DTI Board of Directors at an exciting time for our company," said Wayne Prejean, Drilling Tools' Interim Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Ira's insights into capital allocation, strategic M&A, and our overall positioning in the public markets will be invaluable to the Board's oversight of DTI's strategy and capital allocation in the years ahead. In addition, his deep energy capital markets background and long track record advising boards are highly complementary to our existing Board skills and directly support our focus on disciplined growth and value creation for stockholders."

"I am honored to join the DTI Board of Directors and look forward to working with Wayne, my fellow directors, and the management team as the Company continues to execute on its impressive growth strategy," said Mr. Green. "DTI has built a strong reputation with customers and is pursuing meaningful growth through both operational excellence and strategic acquisitions, and I am excited to contribute my experience in energy capital markets to help support the Company's long-term value creation objectives."

The appointment of Mr. Green is a key step in the Board's ongoing 2026 board refreshment and succession planning process, which began in the summer of 2025. The plan is focused on aligning the Board's skills and experience with DTI's long-term strategy and growth objectives. The Board expects to continue its refreshment efforts and related governance matters as it evaluates director succession, leadership roles, and committee composition ahead of its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI operates from 15 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

