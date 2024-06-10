Drilling Tools International Corp. Announces Expected Addition to Russell US Indexes

HOUSTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today announced that it expects to be added to the Russell 2000®, Russell 2500®, Russell 3000®, Russell Small Cap Completeness® Index and Russell Microcap® Index as part of the Russell Indexes' 2024 Annual Reconstitution later this month. DTI is expected to be added to these indexes after equity markets close on June 28, 2024 and is expected to begin trading as a component of these indexes when equity markets open on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Wayne Prejean, CEO of DTI, stated, "We are honored to be considered for inclusion in these widely tracked Russell indexes. This is an important milestone for the Company and a testament to our strong foundation, resilient business model and overall performance. As we approach our one-year anniversary as a public company, this will provide DTI with increased visibility and the opportunity to reach a broader set of investment managers and institutional investors."

Each June, the Russell US index family is recalibrated to accurately reflect the current state of the US equity market. During this highly anticipated market event, breakpoints between large, mid, small, and micro-cap are redefined to ensure market changes over the last year are captured. Companies are also re-evaluated to determine where they rank along the investment styles spectrum.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of U.S. equity markets and is a subset of the Russell 2500 and 3000 indexes.

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI now operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 7 international service and support centers across Europe and the Middle East. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

