Drilling Tools International Corp. Reports 2024 Third Quarter Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today reported its 2024 third quarter results.

DTI generated total consolidated revenue of $40.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Third quarter Tool Rental revenue was approximately $28.1 million and Product Sales revenue totaled $12.0 million. Total Operating Expenses were $35.8 million and Income from Operations was $4.3 million. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income(1) for the third quarter were $867,000 and $4.6 million, respectively. Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) for the third quarter were $0.03 and $0.14 per share, respectively. Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $11.1 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) was $7.8 million. As of September 30, 2024, DTI had approximately $12 million of cash and cash equivalents, and net debt of $32.1 million.

Wayne Prejean, Chief Executive Officer of DTI, stated, "We are very pleased with the execution of our acquisition growth strategy, especially in light of the headwinds our industry has experienced. We believe acquiring high quality companies at attractive multiples positions DTI to successfully participate in the expected industry growth cycle over the next three to five years. This elevated demand should further strengthen the need for our innovative products, technological solutions and superior services globally."

Prejean added, "Our third quarter results improved sequentially but were less than expected due to the continuation of softer market conditions. DTI remains a market leader with a strong platform enabling future growth. We continue to enhance our cost management program to align with market conditions. Accordingly, we have revised our 2024 outlook based on our current visibility, which also includes the sequential slowdown due to anticipated holiday breaks, budget exhaustion and capital discipline being employed by our customers in the fourth quarter. We remain confident that DTI is well positioned to grow and gain share as the market recovers."

Updated 2024 Full Year Outlook

Revenue $145 million - $155 million Adjusted Net Income(1) $7.7 million - $9.8 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $38 million - $43 million Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 26 % - 28 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) $18 million - $21 million

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures.

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI now operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 11 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding the business combination and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding DTI and its management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release may include, for example, statements about: (1) the demand for DTI's products and services, which is influenced by the general level activity in the oil and gas industry; (2) DTI's ability to retain its customers, particularly those that contribute to a large portion of its revenue; (3) DTI's ability to employ and retain a sufficient number of skilled and qualified workers, including its key personnel; (4) DTI's ability to source tools and raw materials at a reasonable cost; (5) DTI's ability to market its services in a competitive industry; (6) DTI's ability to execute, integrate and realize the benefits of acquisitions, and manage the resulting growth of its business; (7) potential liability for claims arising from damage or harm caused by the operation of DTI's tools, or otherwise arising from the dangerous activities that are inherent in the oil and gas industry; (8) DTI's ability to obtain additional capital; (9) potential political, regulatory, economic and social disruptions in the countries in which DTI conducts business, including changes in tax laws or tax rates; (11) DTI's dependence on its information technology systems, in particular Customer Order Management Portal and Support System, for the efficient operation of DTI's business; (11) DTI's ability to comply with applicable laws, regulations and rules, including those related to the environment, greenhouse gases and climate change; (12) DTI's ability to maintain an effective system of disclosure controls and internal control over financial reporting; (13) the potential for volatility in the market price of DTI's common stock; (14) the impact of increased legal, accounting, administrative and other costs incurred as a public company, including the impact of possible shareholder litigation; (15) the potential for issuance of additional shares of DTI's common stock or other equity securities; (16) DTI's ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on Nasdaq; and (17) other risks and uncertainties separately provided to you and indicated from time to time described in filings and potential filings by DTI with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement with the SEC by the Company on July 2, 2024 (the "Proxy Statement"), and the information presented in DTI's annual report on Form 10-K filed March 28, 2024 (the "10-K"). Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management of DTI, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to DTI's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Proxy Statement or the 10-K. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of each of DTI, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Proxy Statement and described in the 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Tables to Follow

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue, net:















Tool rental

$ 28,116

$ 29,361

$ 86,410

$ 90,639 Product sale

11,977

8,777

28,190

26,206 Total revenue, net

40,093

38,138

114,600

116,845 Operating costs and expenses:















Cost of tool rental revenue

4,076

7,337

17,558

21,578 Cost of product sale revenue

5,726

1,814

10,779

5,862 Selling, general, and administrative expense

19,855

16,552

57,415

50,999 Depreciation and amortization expense

6,185

5,303

17,232

15,035 Total operating costs and expenses

35,842

31,006

102,984

93,474 Income (loss) from operations

4,251

7,132

11,616

23,371 Other expense, net:















Interest expense, net

(1,038)

(73)

(2,030)

(995) Gain (loss) on sale of property

19

—

61

68 Gain (loss) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

(361)

(535)

368

(148) Other income (expense), net

(2,443)

(135)

(5,241)

(6,170) Total other expense, net

(3,823)

(743)

(6,842)

(7,245) Income before income tax expense

428

6,389

4,774

16,126 Income tax (expense)/benefit

439

(2,102)

(415)

(5,201) Net income

$ 867

$ 4,287

$ 4,359

$ 10,925 Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock

—

—

—

314 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 867

$ 4,287

$ 4,359

$ 10,611 Basic earnings per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.03

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.46 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding*

33,072,097

29,768,568

30,893,602

18,608,708 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding*

33,547,056

30,043,546

31,404,333

23,554,593 Comprehensive income:















Net income

$ 867

$ 4,287

$ 4,359

$ 10,925 Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax

1,161

90

753

(117) Net comprehensive income

$ 2,028

$ 4,377

$ 5,112

$ 10,808

















* Shares of legacy redeemable convertible preferred stock and legacy common stock have been retroactively restated to give effect to the Merger.

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)













September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash

$ 11,961

$ 6,003 Accounts receivable, net

33,152

29,929 Related party note receivable, current

1,310

— Inventories, net

17,352

5,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,967

4,553 Investments - equity securities, at fair value

—

888 Total current assets

68,742

46,408 Property, plant and equipment, net

77,660

65,800 Operating lease right-of-use asset

23,887

18,786 Intangible assets, net

30,866

216 Goodwill

10,970

— Deferred financing costs, net

903

409 Related party note receivable, noncurrent

3,740

— Deposits and other long-term assets

2,076

879 Total assets

$ 218,844

$ 132,498 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 9,054

$ 7,751 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

12,337

10,579 Revolving line of credit

21,164

— Current portion of operating lease liabilities

4,441

3,958 Current maturities of long-term debt

5,000

— Total current liabilities

51,996

22,288 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

19,533

14,893 Long-term debt

17,917

— Deferred tax liabilities, net

6,208

6,627 Total liabilities

95,654

43,808 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.0001 par value, shares authorized 500,000,000 as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 34,704,696 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and

29,768,568 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023

3

3 Additional paid-in-capital

124,896

95,218 Accumulated deficit

(2,238)

(6,306) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

529

(225) Total shareholders' equity

123,190

88,690 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 218,844

$ 132,498

Drilling Tools International Corp. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)













Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 4,359

$ 10,925 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

17,232

15,035 Amortization of deferred financing costs

226

88 Non-cash lease expense

3,620

3,418 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory

—

22 Provision for excess and obsolete property and equipment

286

381 Provision for credit losses

42

502 Deferred tax expense

(1,301)

3,741 Gain on sale of property

(72)

(68) Loss on asset disposal

27

— Realized loss on interest rate swaps

—

4 Unrealized gain on equity securities

(368)

148 Realized loss on equity securities

12

— Gross profit from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

(7,348)

(13,968) Stock-based compensation expense

1,572

3,986 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

2,086

(577) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(633)

(92) Inventories, net

(2,883)

(2,876) Operating lease liabilities

(3,416)

(3,311) Accounts payable

(2,802)

(888) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(916)

1,014 Net cash flows from operating activities

9,723

17,484 Cash flows from investing activities:







Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(38,670)

— Proceeds from sale of equity securities

1,244

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

77

126 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(19,678)

(36,776) Proceeds from sale of lost-in-hole equipment

10,895

16,623 Net cash from investing activities

(46,132)

(20,027) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from Merger and PIPE Financing, net of transaction costs

—

23,162 Payment of deferred financing costs

(721)

(322) Proceeds from revolving line of credit

30,062

71,646 Payments on revolving line of credit

(8,898)

(89,995) Proceeds from Term Loan

25,000

— Repayment of Term Loan

(2,083)

— Payments to holders of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with retiring their DTI stock upon the Merger

—

(194) Net cash from financing activities

43,360

4,297 Effect of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rate

(993)

(117) Net Change in Cash

5,958

1,637 Cash at Beginning of Period

6,003

2,352 Cash at End of Period

$ 11,961

$ 3,989 Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 1,488

$ 901 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 256

$ 2,546 Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Fair value of CTG liabilities assumed in CTG Acquisition

$ 3,162

$ — Fair value of SDPI liabilities assumed in SDPI Acquisition

$ 6,246

$ — ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 5,737

$ 3,002 Non-cash recovery of note receivable

$ 453

$ — Net exercise of stock options

$ 254

$ — Shares withheld from exercise of stock options for payment of taxes

$ 36

$ — Purchases of inventory included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 1,592

$ 451 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ —

$ 1,733 Non-cash directors and officers insurance

$ —

$ 1,063 Non-cash Merger financing

$ —

$ 2,000 Exchange of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock for DTIC Common Stock in connection with the Merger

$ —

$ 7,193 Issuance of DTIC Common Stock to former holders of DTIH redeemable convertible preferred stock in connection with Exchange Agreements

$ —

$ 10,805 Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value

$ —

$ 314

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Net Debt and Adjusted Net Income measures. Each of the metrics are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined in Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net earnings or cash flows as determined by GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) stock-based compensation expense, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to supplement the GAAP measures in order to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of our operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Adjusted Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures. We use Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a financial performance measure used for planning, forecasting, and evaluating our performance. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to enable investors and others to perform comparisons of current and historical performance of the Company. As a performance measure, rather than a liquidity measure, the most closely comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss).

Net Debt is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, and we define Net Debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents. We use Net Debt to determine our outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by our cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining our leverage position since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

We define Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as consolidated net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill and/or long-lived asset impairment charges, (ii) restructuring charges, (iii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iv) income taxes expense which is calculated by applying our effective tax rate on unadjusted net income to adjusted pre-tax income, and (v) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items that we believe are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance.

We define Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share as the quotient of adjusted net income (loss) and diluted weighted average common shares. We believe that Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows us to exclude non-recurring items in evaluating our operating performance on a diluted per share basis.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 867

$ 4,287 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense/(benefit)

(439)

2,102 Depreciation and amortization

6,185

5,303 Interest expense, net

1,038

73 Stock option expense

508

— Management fees

188

295 Loss (gain) on sale property

(19)

— Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

361

535 Transaction expense

1,857

124 Other expense, net

579

10 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 11,125

$ 12,729













Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 4,359

$ 10,925 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense/(benefit)

415

5,201 Depreciation and amortization

17,232

15,035 Interest expense, net

2,030

995 Stock option expense

1,572

1,661 Management fees

563

773 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(61)

(68) Loss (gain) on remeasurement of previously held equity interest

(368)

148 Transaction expense

4,766

5,963 Other expense, net

475

207 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30,982

$ 40,840

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)













Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 867

$ 4,287 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense/(benefit)

(439)

2,102 Depreciation and amortization

6,185

5,303 Interest expense, net

1,038

73 Stock option expense

508

— Management fees

188

295 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(19)

— Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

361

535 Transaction expense

1,857

124 Other expense, net

579

10 Gross capital expenditures

(3,366)

(12,159) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 7,757

$ 570













Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 4,359

$ 10,925 Add (deduct):







Income tax expense/(benefit)

415

5,201 Depreciation and amortization

17,232

15,035 Interest expense, net

2,030

995 Stock option expense

1,572

1,661 Management fees

563

773 Loss (gain) on sale of property

(61)

(68) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

(368)

148 Transaction expense

4,766

5,963 Other expense, net

475

207 Gross capital expenditures

(19,678)

(36,776) Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$ 11,303

$ 4,064











Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 867

$ 4,287 Transaction expense

1,857

124 Income tax expense/(benefit)

(439)

2,102 Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 2,285

$ 6,513 Adjusted Income tax expense

2,345

(2,143) Adjusted Net Income

$ 4,630

$ 4,370 Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock

—

— Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders

$ 4,630

$ 4,370 Adjusted Basic earnings per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.15 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.15 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

33,072,097

29,768,568 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

33,547,056

30,043,546













Nine Months Ended September 30,



2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 4,359

$ 10,925 Transaction expense

4,766

5,963 Income tax expense/(benefit)

415

5,201 Adjusted Income Before Tax

$ 9,540

$ 22,089 Adjusted Income tax expense

(830)

(7,124) Adjusted Net Income

$ 8,710

$ 14,965 Accumulated dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock

—

314 Adjusted Net income available to common shareholders

$ 8,710

$ 14,651 Adjusted Basic earnings per share

$ 0.28

$ 0.79 Adjusted Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.28

$ 0.64 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding

30,893,602

18,608,708 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding

31,404,333

23,554,593

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024



Low

High Net Income

$ 2,500

$ 4,500 Add (deduct)







Interest expense, net

2,500

2,800 Income tax expense

200

800 Depreciation and amortization

24,000

25,000 Management fees

700

750 Other expense

300

550 Stock option expense

2,200

2,300 Transaction expense

5,600

6,300 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,000

$ 43,000 Revenue

145,000

155,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

26 %

28 %





















Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024





Low

High Net Income



$ 2,500

$ 4,500 Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



2,500

2,800 Income tax expense



200

800 Depreciation and amortization

24,000

25,000 Management fees



700

750 Other expense



300

550 Stock option expense



2,200

2,300 Transaction expense



5,600

6,300 Gross capital expenditures



(20,000)

(22,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow



$ 18,000

$ 21,000 Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin

12 %

14 %













Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024





Low

High Net income (loss)



$ 2,500

$ 4,500 Transaction expense



$ 5,600

$ 6,300 Income tax expense



200

800 Adjusted Income Before Tax



$ 8,300

$ 11,600 Adjusted Income tax expense

600

1,800 Adjusted Net Income



$ 7,700

$ 9,800

