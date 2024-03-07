Drilling Tools International Provides Preliminary Estimates of 2023 Full Year Results

Company announces 2023 year end conference call for March 28, 2024

HOUSTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Drilling Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore horizontal and directional drilling operations, today provided preliminary estimate ranges for selected 2023 full year results.

Wayne Prejean, CEO of DTI, stated, "After initial review, we are providing preliminary estimates of our 2023 full year results as follows:

Preliminary Estimates for 2023 Full Year Results (Unaudited) Estimated Revenue $150 MM – $154 MM Estimated Net Income $14.6 MM – $14.9 MM Estimated Adjusted EBITDA(1) $50 MM – $52 MM Estimated Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 33% – 34% Estimated Adjusted Free Cash Flow(1)(2) $7 MM – $8 MM





(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this release for a discussion of reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Gross Capital Expenditures

"We are delighted to report that after only eight months as a public company, we are delivering on the strategic plans that we outlined during our public offering. We are also pleased to tighten and update the ranges for our estimated 2023 results that fall within our prior guidance expectations," Prejean continued.

"As a market leader providing downhole tool rentals for both North American land and Gulf of Mexico deepwater drilling operations, DTI's extensive rental model, broad distribution capabilities and diverse customer base across multiple basins provides us with a significant competitive advantage, especially during volatile commodity price cycles. In contrast to the larger capital-intensive equipment companies in the oilfield services sector, our rental tools are easily deployable to various locations to serve our clients' needs. We believe the ability to scale our operations as needed across our extensive footprint allows us to better support customers in the field, and, with over 65,000 rental tools in our fleet, we are well positioned to support our customers' activity.

"Additionally, we have established an M&A framework and robust M&A pipeline that will allow us to selectively consolidate the oilfield service rental tool industry. Our pending acquisition of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE American: SDPI) is an outstanding example of how we are expanding DTI's growth opportunities, both domestically and internationally, with a particular focus on our presence in the Middle East. We are confident that this and future acquisitions will drive innovation, enhance our product offerings, and, as a result, increase shareholder value. We look forward to discussing our fourth quarter and full year 2023 results and our 2024 outlook on our conference call March 28th," concluded Prejean.

2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call Information

DTI also announced today that it plans to report actual 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results prior to the Company's live conference call, which can be accessed via dial-in or webcast, on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Drilling Tools International 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call When: Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 1- 201-389-0869 and asking for the DTI call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live Webcast – By logging onto the webcast at the address below Where: https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through April 4, 2024, and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13744642#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.drillingtools.com/news-events/events for 90 days. Please submit any questions for management prior to the call via email to [email protected].

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI, with roots dating back to 1984, is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. DTI operates from 16 locations across North America and has 4 International stocking points across Europe and the Middle East. To learn more about DTI, please visit: www.drillingtools.com.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated:

Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023





Low

High Net Income



$ 14,600

$ 14,900 Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



900

1,150 Income tax expense



4,800

5,100 Depreciation and amortization

20,100

20,700 Management fees



1,100

1,200 Other expense



1,000

1,050 Stock option expense



1,600

1,700 Transaction expense



5,900

6,200 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 50,000

$ 52,000 Revenue



150,000

154,000 Adjusted EBITDA Margin



33 %

34 %















































Drilling Tools International Corp. Reconciliation of Estimated Consolidated Net Income to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (In thousands of U.S. dollars and rounded) (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023





Low

High Net Income



$ 14,600

$ 14,900 Add (deduct)









Interest expense, net



900

1,150 Income tax expense



4,800

5,100 Depreciation and amortization

20,100

20,700 Management fees



1,100

1,200 Other expense



1,000

1,050 Stock option expense



1,600

1,700 Transaction expense



5,900

6,200 Gross capital expenditures



(43,000)

(44,000) Adjusted Free Cash Flow



$ 7,000

$ 8,000

