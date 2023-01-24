Drilling Waste Management Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 10.65 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 8% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Drilling Waste Management Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Drilling Waste Management Market" By Service (Solid Control, Containment & Handling), By Application (Onshore, Onshore), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Drilling Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 5.33 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.65 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=32105

Browse in-depth TOC on "Drilling Waste Management Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Drilling Waste Management Market Overview

Drilling waste is contamination formed during drilling operations such as drilling fluids and drilled cuttings. This waste is hazardous to both the workers on the job and the environment. The second-largest volume of waste generated by the Exploration and Production (E&P) industry is drilling waste. The majority of the region prefers source reduction for drilling waste management. This method includes reducing or eliminating waste generation at the source as well as the release of a contaminant from a process.

Growing exploration activities around the world, combined with government policies regarding the management of drilling waste, are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Growing environmental concerns and stringent government regulations for the oil and gas industry regarding the management of drilling waste are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. However, high initial investment and a lack of skilled professionals are two factors that are expected to stymie market growth. Furthermore, ongoing research and development activities for effective methods for advanced treatment technologies are expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the market to grow.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Drilling Waste Management Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Drilling Waste Management Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Baker Hughes Incorporated, Halliburton Company, Solids Control Services, National Oilwell Varco, Inc., Schlumberger Ltd, GN Solids Control, Weatherford International PLC, Eco-Logic Environmental Engineering Inc., TWMA Group Ltd, and Scomi Group Bhd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Drilling Waste Management Market into Service, Application, and Geography.

Drilling Waste Management Market, by Service

Solid Control



Containment & Handling



Treatment & disposal

Drilling Waste Management Market, by Application

Onshore



Offshore

Drilling Waste Management Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Industrial Centrifuges Market By Design (Horizontal Centrifuges, Vertical Centrifuges), By End User (Power Industry, Wastewater Treatment Plants), By Type (Sedimentation Centrifuges, Filtering Centrifuges), By Mode of Operation (Batch Centrifuge, Continuous Centrifuge), By Geography, And Forecast

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) Market By Membrane Type (Flat Sheet, Hallow Fibre, Multi-Tabular), By Application (Municipal Waste Water Treatment, Industrial Waste Water Treatment), By Geography, And Forecast

Plastic Waste Management Market By Service (Recycling, Collection & transportation), By Polymer Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)), By Source (Residential, Industrial), By End Use Application (Textile & Clothing, Packaging), By Geography, And Forecast

Waste Management And Recycling Solutions Market By Product (Sanitary Landfill, High Temperature Composting, Incineration, Other), By Application (Automotive, Manufacturing, Power Generation Utilities, Oil & Gas, Other), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 E-Waste Management Companies recycling e-waste to protect nature

Visualize Drilling Waste Management Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research