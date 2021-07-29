Drink From A Bat And SWIG For The Fences With Dugout Mugs

His baseball dream ended, but his vision turned into the American Dream, with Dugout Mugs reaching 8-figures in revenue.

This July, they launched a brand new Metal Dugout Mug which is available for pre-sale now, and is modeled after old-school aluminum bats.

The company started in 2016 when Founder Randall Thompson turned his baseball dream into the American Dream. After being cut from the Toronto Blue Jays organization, Thompson returned to coach at his alma mater, Florida Tech. It was there he first hollowed out the barrel of the bat, and realized he could turn it into a drinking mug.

"From the quality and uniqueness of the products, to the individual customer experience, we tried to revolutionize what it meant to buy a gift for a baseball fan," Thompson said. "When someone needs the best baseball gifts, they come to us!"

Dugout Mugs has experienced 100% year-over-year growth for five consecutive years and continues to grow their team, even throughout the pandemic. The company has been featured in Forbes, The Huffington Post, Barstool Sports, and Jomboy Media, and they've collaborated with iconic brands like Budweiser, Coors, Draft Kings, Body Armor, Coca-Cola, and Frito-Lay.

Their success has prompted Dugout Mugs to pay it forward through their Cheers to Charity initiative, which celebrates and serves the heroes of the baseball community. Working with baseball's biggest stars, including David Ortiz, Mariano Rivera, Pudge Rodriguez, and organizations like the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, Dugout Mugs has raised over $50,000 for these amazing causes, and many others.

Thompson's baseball dream was cut short, but his determination and vision turned into a classic story of the American Dream, with Dugout Mugs surpassing 8-figures in revenue in 2020. This story is sure to be a hit with your audience!

Dugout Mugs exists to celebrate and serve the heroes of the baseball community, by creating uniquely fun gifts that bring people closer to the game they love.

For story inquiries, contact PR Manager Todd Grasley at [email protected].

SOURCE Dugout Mugs

Related Links

www.dugoutmugs.com

