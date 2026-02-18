DRINK LAS VEGAS TO UNITE WORLD-CLASS MIXOLOGISTS AND CELEBRATED CHEFS FOR CURATED, INTERACTIVE WEEKEND, SEPT. 24 - 27

Hosted by MGM Resorts International, the inaugural festival will bring together renowned beverage and culinary experts for exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences and events

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bellagio, ARIA, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and Park MGM will become the ultimate playground to indulge and imbibe this fall with the debut of Drink Las Vegas September 24 – 27. Hosted by MGM Resorts International, in collaboration with acclaimed experiential event agency a21 and sports management agency PRP, the inaugural beverage and spirits festival will span four center-Strip luxury resorts with programming designed to entertain, educate, and engage.

"DRINK Las Vegas is all about celebrating the innovators and leaders who are pushing the beverage world forward," said Ryan Abboushi, President of Entertainment for MGM Resorts. "We're bringing together incredible talent -- from global drink visionaries to chefs who truly honor the craft -- to spark conversations, share ideas and highlight the creativity happening in this space. We're excited to shine a spotlight on cocktail culture in a big way, and there's no better place to do it than at our resorts in Las Vegas."

DRINK Las Vegas will offer over 50 dynamic events across multiple venues designed for beverage and food enthusiasts at every level to explore the balance, craft, and synergy between drink and dish. The event will bring together renowned chefs, mixologists, sommeliers, celebrities, and top industry voices to celebrate modern beverage culture through education sessions, tasting experiences, and brand showcases, while serving as an international stage for innovation and setting a new standard for how beverage culture is celebrated.

Festival highlights will include:

A high-energy Opening Night Experience

Signature Tastings showcasing leading wine, spirits, and beverage brands alongside curated, chef-driven culinary moments

Intimate Dining Experiences featuring renowned chef cuisines paired with expert mixology

Signature Cocktail Events highlighting cutting-edge cocktail culture

Education Sessions, Panels, and Master Class Seminars led by industry leaders

Speakeasy Takeovers with unexpected pop-ups and late-night experiences throughout the city

VIP and Premium Experiences offering elevated access, exclusive programming, and curated moments

"Where else but Las Vegas," said Brett Friedman, CEO and founder of a21. "With our partners at MGM, we have identified that the liquor industry has an insatiable demand for a premium focused libation initiative, which combines an industry and trade emphasis with a consumer fusion to indulge in."

Additional details including ticketing, experiences, room packages, talent announcements and more will be announced soon. For more information, visit drinklasvegas.com and follow along on Instagram at @drinklasvegas.

About Drink Las Vegas

Drink Las Vegas, from MGM Resorts International and a21, is a premium festival celebrating the intersection of mixology, wine, spirits and culinary innovation, set against the backdrop of the world's most iconic hospitality destination. Bringing together acclaimed bartenders, sommeliers, chefs and industry leaders, the multi-day festival, will feature tastings, intimate dining experiences, educational panels and more across Bellagio Resort & Casino, ARIA Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Park MGM. For more information, please visit drinklasvegas.com and follow along on Instagram at @drinklasvegas.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international destinations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About a21

a21 is a full-service live experience agency, specializing in event operations, production, marketing, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, a21's portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Sunfest, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival, Heritage Fire, and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP's suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition and more. Learn more at https://www.teama21.com/.

About PRP

PRP is a full-service sports and entertainment management company based in Las Vegas, NV. Founded by Las Vegas native Perry Rogers, PRP represents global superstars across multiple sports and disciplines. The company takes a holistic approach to career management, overseeing everything from brand partnerships and media strategy to business development and long-term legacy building. With decades of experience bridging sports and entertainment, Rogers and PRP have been credited on numerous high-profile projects, including the Emmy-nominated docuseries SHAQ (2022), Uncle Drew (2018), and Top-Secret Recipe (2011), among others.

Press Contact for DRINK Las Vegas: [email protected]

Press Contact for MGM Resorts International: [email protected]

