Drink Monday Expands Non-Alcoholic Offerings with Whiskey

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drink Monday, the San Diego-based non-alcoholic spirits brand, today announces the launch of Monday Whiskey . Monday Whiskey is the second non-alcoholic product by Drink Monday, solidifying them as a leader in the rapidly expanding non-alcoholic spirits category. Inspired by the classic American spirit, Monday Whiskey is matured in white oak, with flavors of butterscotch, raisin, and burnt brown sugar. The non-alcoholic whiskey is Keto- and Paleo-friendly, made from natural ingredients, with zero carbs, sugar, and calories.

"It's been a thrill launching Monday Gin and watching the brand grow this past year. The success has provided us the perfect platform to expand our portfolio with Monday Whiskey, and we couldn't be more excited to share this with our customers," says Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Boyd. "As the non-alcoholic category expands, Drink Monday will meet people wherever they are, and serve them a proper adult beverage without the alcohol."

Monday Whiskey provides a rich, immersive drinks experience that's complex and memorable, yet familiar. Layered elegantly with roasted coffee, rich caramel, and warm molasses, the palate of Monday Whiskey finishes with spicy heat down the middle and hints of orange that linger lovingly. The new non-alcoholic spirit delivers on taste whether it's paired with classic ingredients, elevated with craft cocktail mixology, or most importantly, straight up.

"As an avid lover turned professional [& award winning] distiller of bourbon and whiskey, I was thrilled to work with the Drink Monday team to craft this unique offering in the non-alcoholic space," says Founder & Head Distiller at R6 DISTILLERY, Rob Rubens. "We wanted to create a spirit that rivaled traditional whiskey, and were able to do so by using a maturing process in new white oak to bring out the elegant, immersive flavors whiskey drinkers seek."

Monday Gin saw $1.38 million in sales in the first nine months on the market, catching the attention of notable investors like Randi Zuckerberg, who personally invested in the brand through its crowdfunding initiative on Republic. The crowdfunding initiative gives brand evangelists, loyal consumers, and the sober curious community the opportunity to get involved with Drink Monday at an ownership level. In just one month, the brand exceeded its initial goal and has currently raised over $858,000.

Monday Whiskey and Monday Gin are available on www.drinkmonday.co. For more information visit the website, and follow along on social media at @drinkmonday.

About Drink Monday

Founded in 2019 by Ben Acott and Chris Boyd, Drink Monday was created to serve people proper adult beverages without the alcohol. Their flagship products, Monday Gin and Monday Whiskey, are non-alcoholic spirits that provide the look, feel, and most importantly - taste - that gin and whiskey drinkers want, minus the alcohol many are increasingly trying to avoid. Drink Monday is not only alcohol-free, but supports a wide variety of healthy lifestyles with its zero-calorie, no carbs, 0 sugar, vegan, gluten-free, and Big-8 allergen-free profile.

