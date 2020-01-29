Drink Pink and Share Your Heart at Dunkin' This Valentine's Day Season

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Dunkin', romance isn't a requirement for a sweet and happy Valentine's Day. To help everyone share the love, Dunkin' today unveiled a limited-time menu of Valentine's Day choices, making it easy to enjoy moments of fun and sweetness no matter how you choose to celebrate, whether it's solo, alongside a significant other or with friends, family and colleagues.

All of Dunkin's Valentine's Day-themed sips, sweets and specials are available beginning today through February at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Drink Pink at Dunkin':

Dunkin's Valentine's Day beverages are holiday must-haves for espresso lovers. The Pink Velvet Macchiato combines Dunkin's rich espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing, and when served iced, creates a colorful pink-layered look for the perfect photo. An exciting addition to Dunkin's lineup of Signature Lattes, the delicious Pink Velvet Signature Latte, available hot or iced, features Dunkin' espresso with red velvet cake flavor, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle and hot chocolate powder.

A Pair of Sweet Hearts, Back Together Again:

A sweet symbol of the season, Dunkin' is once again welcoming Valentine's Day with its signature heart-shaped donuts. This year, two fan-favorites are back to delight donut devotees. The Brownie Batter Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with rich, chocolatey brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and frosted with chocolate icing, while the Cupid's Choice Donut is a heart-shaped donut filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry-flavored icing. Both varieties, as well as Dunkin's classic frosted donut varieties, are topped with Bling Sprinkles for a special sparkle.

Share the Love with a MUNCHKINS® Deal:

For another delicious way to treat yourself and others to a little sweetness, 10-count boxes of Dunkin's MUNCHKINS® donut hole treats are available for the special price of $2 for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

