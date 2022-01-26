Drink Right, Do Right, Damn Right! Damn Right Cocktails Releases the First, Organic 100% de Agave Tequila RTDs

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damn Right Cocktails today announced the launch of its USDA certified organic, 100% de agave Tequila sparkling cocktail in Texas and California. The line has two SKUs: a lime margarita called Devil of a Lime and a Strawberry Basil cocktail called Son of a Basil. The brand is distributed by Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC).

Damn Right Cocktail's Son of a Basil Strawberry Basil margarita. The only organic, 100% de agave, better for you, sparkling Tequila cocktail. Damn Right Cocktail's Devil of a Lime Margarita. The only organic, 100% de agave, better for you sparkling Tequila Cocktail

Damn Right is the only low alcohol, USDA certified organic Tequila cocktail on the market right now. At 5% ABV and with only 110-130 calories per serving, the brand is poised to capitalize not only on the RTD cocktail drinker who wants a more premium and better tasting alternative. In fact, the brand has already been awarded two medallions: one with a score of 93 points for Devil of a Lime (lime margarita) from Blue Lifestyle, run by a James Beard Award Winner Anthony Dias Blue, one for and 95 for Son of a Basil (strawberry basil margarita) from the Beverage Tasting Institute.

"Our consumer is getting exactly what they've been looking for: an affordable, but premium and organic, great tasting tequila cocktail in a can that's also low in calories," explains co-founder, Gabby Fitzpatrick. "These drinks are refreshing and taste as if they were just shaken up by an experienced bartender. We pride ourselves on quality and that is just what we're serving!"

But Gabby and her co-founder Mark Lewis have not just launched Damn Right to give people a better tasting drink. They want their company to give back, and so up to 5% of the company's profits will be donated to charities or programs focused on improving access to high-quality primary and secondary school education

"Right, there's a $23B difference in the funding going to schools in wealthy districts vs those in lower income ones," said co-founder Mark Lewis. "We both believe a great education is a way to eradicate poverty, but it shouldn't be a zip code lottery. We both come from educational backgrounds with a strong community service focus, so we really wanted to raise awareness of this issue and use our drinks to make a difference."

All in all, the drinks are the perfect trifecta in terms of meeting today's market demand: healthier, premium and doing good. Or as the company puts it: Drink Right, Do Right, Damn Right!

