DrinkableGifts.com Adds New Features and Grows Site to Meet Customer Demand

Drinkable Gifts launches Spanish site plus more corporate gift options, including custom wine, champagne, and beer baskets to ensure customer inclusivity

ARLINGTON, Mass., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent announcement from Drinkable Gifts, the company has launched a new Spanish division of the popular international alcohol delivery service. With the ultimate goal of providing more inclusivity to their customers, DrinkableGifts.com now offers the availability for their Spanish-speaking customers to browse their site in their native language.

Drinkable Gifts has always boasted a multi-lingual 24/7 support team. The launch of their Spanish site is proof to customers that the Drinkable Gifts brand delivers excellent quality spirits and an equally impressive user experience. The company states that this is just the start of its improvements for 2022. DrinkableGifts.com is an A-ranked, BBB-accredited company based in the United States, specializing in delivering high-quality alcohol gifts to over 175 countries. You get the fastest international alcohol delivery at Drinkable Gifts without dealing with customs. Gift Experts are ready 24/7 to help you with any question you might have about an order. Learn more at www.DrinkableGifts.com

The highly requested Spanish Drinkable Gifts site was launched in 2021, making it easier for native Spanish speakers to ship gifts internationally for every occasion. The company even launched an accompanying Spanish Facebook and Spanish Instagram page to give customers content and contests in their language.

Along with their new website launch, Drinkable Gifts has also announced their addition of custom wine, champagne, beer baskets. With the ability for companies to customize their gifts, corporate clients can now decide if they want to send a pre-made basket, or hand-select their recipient's gifts.

Backed by a team with nearly two decades of international gift-giving experience, Drinkable Gifts is a leader in providing a unique shopping experience from beginning to end. Their mission is to help you impress VIPs with quality wine, beer, and spirits, anytime, while making the process of shopping for international gifts as easy as possible.

DrinkableGifts.com boasts that it can deliver wine, beer, and spirits to 175 countries around the world. With a 5-star rating on Facebook, a 4.8-star rating on Google, and a 4.6-star rating on Trust Pilot, it seems clear that they can more than deliver. The most consistent feedback in these reviews is just how easy it is to send liquor gifts to friends, family, and business associates worldwide using the site.

But good isn't good enough for DrinkableGifts.com. The company has also invested in creating new customizable baskets for their corporate clients, allowing customers to choose between already established options and create their own gifts. With fast and reliable delivery, corporate customers can send gifts around the globe in just a few days. With DrinkableGifts.com bulk order form, sending to multiple countries, addresses, and recipients is just as simple.

Businesses big and small looking to send birthday or appreciation gifts to employees and VIPs can rest easy knowing that Drinkable Gifts has an Address Request feature . In short, the team at Drinkable Gifts will create a custom landing page for your company that you can then send to your recipient to collect everything needed to send them a gift. Including preferred delivery dates and allergies to avoid! So long as you know your recipients' cell phone number or email address, the team at Drinkable Gifts can help you send a bottle (or two) of their favorite wine, beer, or liquor right to their door.

From rich beer and bubbly champagne to crisp bourbon, Drinkable Gifts makes it easy to send global liquor delivery at the click of a button. With a variety of deals, languages, and tools, ordering is both easy and seamless whether you need to order one person gift or hundreds for your company.

