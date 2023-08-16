Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Size Will Reach Over USD 966.4 Million By 2032, With 5.7% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Products (Zeolite, Clay, Alumina, Activated Alumina, Activated Carbon, Manganese Oxide, Cellulose, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.



"According to research report, the global drinking water adsorbents market size/share was valued at USD 559.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 966.4 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period."

Report Summary:

Published Date: Aug 23

Number of Pages: 115

Base Year: 2022

Historical Data: 2019-2021

What is Drinking Water Adsorbents? How Big is Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Size & Share?

Overview

Adsorbents are substances derived from clay minerals, industrial byproducts, aluminas, iron ores carbon, zeolites, and natural products like algal biomass, herbs, and parts of plants that provide promising chances for removal. In water purification, adsorption is used for the elimination of dissolved contaminants, contaminants, and pollutants. The application of activated carbon is the most common process used to remove organic substances.

These adsorbents can capture a variety of contaminants, including heavy metals, organic chemicals, and other hazardous substances. Some common examples of drinking water adsorbents include activated alumina, molecular sieve carbon, polymeric adsorbents, activated carbon, and molecular sieve carbon. The introduction of strict government regulations due to increasing concerns over pollution is driving the drinking water adsorbents market size growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

The Dow Chemical Company

CycloPure Inc.

DuPont

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

TIGG LLC

Lenntech B.V.

KMI Zeolite

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Purolite

BASF SE

Drinking Water Adsorbents Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 966.4 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 588.8 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.7% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players The Dow Chemical Company, CycloPure Inc., DuPont, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, TIGG LLC, Lenntech B.V., KMI Zeolite, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Purolite, and BASF SE Segments Covered By Products, By Region



Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Demand for adsorbents: Rising investments by private and government bodies in consuming water treatment plants in the future have led to an increase in the requirement for drinking H2O treatment chemicals, including adsorbents. This is one of the prominent factors fueling the drinking water adsorbents market growth.

Rising investments by private and government bodies in consuming water treatment plants in the future have led to an increase in the requirement for drinking H2O treatment chemicals, including adsorbents. This is one of the prominent factors fueling the drinking water adsorbents market growth. Strong government regulations: Many countries and regions have established strict regulations and standards for the quality of drinking water. Thus, demand for drinking water adsorbents is increasing with strict quality standards and government investments in healthcare businesses.

Many countries and regions have established strict regulations and standards for the quality of drinking water. Thus, demand for drinking water adsorbents is increasing with strict quality standards and government investments in healthcare businesses. Strict waste treatment and pollution control regulations: Governments globally have strengthened waste treatment and pollution control rules to protect groundwater and natural resource because of increasing water pollution levels. Companies are required to use effective and ecologically friendly treatment and disposal methods for these requirements.

Governments globally have strengthened waste treatment and pollution control rules to protect groundwater and natural resource because of increasing water pollution levels. Companies are required to use effective and ecologically friendly treatment and disposal methods for these requirements. Focus on using natural materials: Activated carbon is a commonly utilized adsorbent in drinking water treatment procedures due to its high adsorption capacity and efficiency at removing pollutants. Growing emphasis on using natural materials to produce activated carbon is further propelling the drinking water adsorbents market demand.

Activated carbon is a commonly utilized adsorbent in drinking water treatment procedures due to its high adsorption capacity and efficiency at removing pollutants. Growing emphasis on using natural materials to produce activated carbon is further propelling the drinking water adsorbents market demand. Demand for purified drinking water: The current global situation brings focus to an alarming problem, where 785 million people do not have access to fundamental drinking facilities, and almost 2 billion individuals are using polluted water that carries diseases like cholera, dysentery, diarrhea, and typhoid. Considering these challenges, the need for purified drinking water is increasing, which is driving the market growth.

The current global situation brings focus to an alarming problem, where 785 million people do not have access to fundamental drinking facilities, and almost 2 billion individuals are using polluted water that carries diseases like cholera, dysentery, diarrhea, and typhoid. Considering these challenges, the need for purified drinking water is increasing, which is driving the market growth. Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Rapid industrialization and urbanization: The rising worldwide population and rise in pollution of freshwater sources owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization boosts the drinking water adsorbents market expansion.

The rising worldwide population and rise in pollution of freshwater sources owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization boosts the drinking water adsorbents market expansion. Water treatment with natural activated carbon: Furthermore, activated carbon made from natural materials is known to have good adsorption qualities and may successfully remove impurities from drinking water, including organic compounds, chlorine, taste, and odor. Thus, it's a popular option for water treatment applications which positively influences market growth.

Segmental Analysis

Activated carbon segment held the largest market share in 2022

Based on product drinking water adsorbents market segmentation, activated carbon category accounted for the major revenue share in 2022 owing to the rising utilization of these materials to remove organic pollutants. Activated carbon has a number of compounds and carbonaceous substances. These substances have unique physical properties that help to reduce dissolved contaminants and resolve problems with color, odor, taste, and hazardous poisons. Activated carbon market is anticipated to expand significantly because of strict government restrictions and a focus on R&D during the forecast period. In the industrial sector, activated carbon is a popular adsorbent because of its remarkable adsorption capability and versatility in treating a variety of pollutants.

Regional Insights

North America registered the greatest revenue share in 2022

By geography, in 2022, North America witnessed the major drinking water adsorbents market share. This growth can be attributed to factors including manufacturers, a strong industrial foundation, significant urbanization, access to cutting-edge adsorbent technology, and rising demand for clean, safe drinking water. Also, substantial raw material supply and easy accessibility are likely to propel the industry's growth. Further, the introduction of strict regulations like the Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) in nations such as the U.S. is projected to accelerate the regional market growth.

Moreover, drinking water adsorbents market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to show substantial growth throughout the predicted period owing to the huge population and rapid industrialization of the region, especially in India and China. Surge in levels of toxic contaminants like arsenic, fluoride, and nitrate in the groundwater of nations like India has forced the need for strict environmental regulations for water treatment, which is expected to boost the market growth in the region.

Browse the Detail Report "Drinking Water Adsorbents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Products (Zeolite, Clay, Alumina, Activated Alumina, Activated Carbon, Manganese Oxide, Cellulose, Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032"

Recent Developments

In June 2019 , BASF unveiled Durasorb HG, an adsorbent crafted for mercury elimination. Durasorb HG, composed of a blend of metal oxides, serves as an irrecoverable adsorbent, skillfully engineered to deliver peak efficacy, even under damp conditions. BASF's approach of consistently introducing enhanced products at steady intervals is projected to be instrumental in both maintaining its current clientele and enticing fresh patrons.

The Report Answers Questions Such as

What is the market size and forecast of the industry?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of key factors shaping the market during the forecast period?

Who are the key players operating in this market?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What are the most significant challenges the market could face in the future?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the drinking water adsorbents market report based on product, and region:

By Product Outlook

Zeolite

Clay

Activated Alumina

Activated Carbon

Manganese Oxide

Cellulose

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research