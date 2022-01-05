DRINKS Celebrates Multiple Recognitions in Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS , the online leader in adult beverage, was honored today in Built In's 2022 Best Places To Work Awards, named in the Los Angeles lists for Best Places to Work, the Best Small Companies to Work For and Best Paying Companies. This is the company's fourth consecutive year of being recognized as one of Los Angeles's best places to work. This recognition comes on the heels of DRINKS' continued prioritization of employees in the midst of rapid e-commerce alcohol growth.

"We are thrilled to be recognized a fourth time as a company where people love to work — one that sets the standard for excellence among Los Angeles companies in culture, compensation, and benefits," said DRINKS Co-Founder and CEO Zac Brandenberg. "It's an honor being in the company of the other innovative organizations on the list, and I'm so proud of our diverse and talented team that has risen to the occasion in today's remote work environment."

Built In determines winners algorithmically based on company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings to reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

DRINKS has continued to attract top industry talent in grocery and data science to transform wine e-commerce through increased accessibility, improved personalization and enhanced consumer insights. The company enables the nation's leading companies to start, run and grow e-commerce alcohol programs. DRINKS also owns and operates the Direct to Consumer brands Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co .

Founded and headquartered in Los Angeles, DRINKS is a remote-first company with a satellite location in Austin, Texas and talented team members located throughout the country. To view opportunities, please visit drinks.com/careers .

About DRINKS

DRINKS connects retailers, brands and marketplaces to the $250 billion alcohol market. DRINKS' innovative Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform enables its partners to bring adult beverages safely and conveniently to their customers across the United States in 1-2 days. The company optimizes alcohol e-commerce with its patented DRINKS IQ technology, which empowers retailers to leverage AI-based predictive merchandising and marketing to personalize customer experiences. DRINKS was named a top place to work by Built In LA for the last four years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for the past two years and was recognized as the Most Innovative Retail Model by Modern Retail in 2020.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

Media contact:

LaunchSquad for DRINKS

(212) 564-3665

[email protected]

SOURCE DRINKS