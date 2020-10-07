DRINKS Garners 107 Awards in 13th Annual Sommelier Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition
Prestigious sommelier panel honored company with 6 platinum, 41 gold, and 60 silver medals
Oct 07, 2020, 08:57 ET
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the leader in online wine, is pleased to announce that 61 of its world-class wine brands were recognized with an outstanding 107 medals in the 13th Annual Sommelier Challenge International Wine & Spirits Competition — including 6 platinum, 41 gold, and 60 silver medals. The judging panel, composed of certified professional sommeliers, recognized DRINKS for offering numerous wines of superior quality, complexity, and character.
"We are delighted to have such a great showing in this year's Sommelier Challenge," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of DRINKS. "At DRINKS, we pride ourselves on finding the best wines from around the world in order to delight every customer, no matter their experience level. Being recognized 107 times over is a major testament to the winemakers and our Wine Strategy team, and we are inspired to continue our pursuit of excellence in offering the best, most versatile wines to consumers across the country."
The company's award-winning brands are available to customers via a myriad of online channels. DRINKS owns and operates Direct to Consumer (DTC) properties Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart Wine Co., as well as the nation's only Wine-as-a-Service platform designed to start, run and grow online wine programs for major brands and retailers, including Kroger, Thrive Market, and Boxed.
The following DRINKS labels were recognized during this year's competition:
Platinum
- 2019 Baccolo Bianco Appassimento Veneto IGT Italy
- 2019 Calandrelle Carignan Vieilles Vignes Pays d' Herault IGP France
- 2017 Finca del Marquesado Crianza Rioja DOCa Spain
- 2018 L'arca Salice Salentino Salice Salentino DOC Italy
- 2018 Tercius Tejo Red Tejo DOC Portugal
- 2018 Terre Blanche Grand Vin de Bordeaux Graves AOC France
Gold
- 2018 Abbazia Dolcetto d'Alba Dolcetto d'Alba DOC Italy
- 2018 Baccolo Rosso Appassimento Veneto IGT Italy
- 2019 Belfiore Sauvignon Blanc Tre Venezie IGT Italy
- 2019 Cala De' Poeti Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy
- 2018 Cala De' Poeti Chianti DOCG Italy
- 2019 Champbeaux Marselan Grand Réserve Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2019 Cuvée Dissenay Pinot Noir Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2019 Cuvée Joëlle White Blend Comté Tolosan IGP France
- 2019 De La Rougerie Malbec Comté Tolosan IGP France
- 2018 Due Mari Chianti DOCG Italy
- 2019 Due Mari Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy
- 2019 Finca del Marquesado Tempranillo Rioja DOCa Spain
- 2017 Flor de Sara Crianza Rioja DOCa Spain
- 2018 Fog Harbor Red Blend California
- 2018 Fox and the Flock Red Wine California
- 2018 Free Flight Pinot Noir California
- 2018 George Phillips Cellars Zinfandel Reserve Selection No. 101 California
- 2019 George Phillips Cellars Chardonnay Reserve Selection No. 005 California
- 2019 George Vigouroux Hommage a Germain Vigouroux Merlot Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2018 Honoré de Berticot Merlot Atlantique IGP France
- 2018 Ishara Red Blend California
- 2019 L'arca Orvieto Classico DOC Italy
- 2019 L'arca Nero d'Avola Sicilia DOC Italy
- 2019 La Fea Tinto Rojo Selección Especial Cariñena DO Spain
- 2019 La Petite Bilaude Cabernet Franc Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2019 Les Chartrons Bordeaux Blanc AOC France
- 2019 Marqués de Aléra Tempranillo La Mancha DO Spain
- 2019 Marquis de Bacalon Bordeaux Bordeaux AOC France
- 2019 Merveille de Vignes Chardonnay Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2019 Merveille de Vignes Grenache Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2018 Monarch Glen Chardonnay California
- 2019 Muchas Manos Red Wine La Mancha DO Spain
- 2018 Pierofosco Chianti Governo All'Uso Toscano Chianti DOCG Italy
- 2019 Princesse Joyeuse Vin Blanc Comté Tolosan IGP France
- 2019 Rotondo Frappato Terre Siciliane IGT Italy
- 2018 Tripantu Carmenere Reserva Colchagua Valley Chile
- 2019 Tripantu Sauvignon Blanc Reserve Maule Valley Chile
- 2018 Vespertine Zinfandel California
- 2019 Villa Amoroso Chianti DOCG Italy
- 2019 Villa Amoroso Pinot Grigio Delle Venezie DOC Italy
- Villa Rosa NV Branco Portugal
Silver
- 2016 Arnozan Rouge Réserve Des Chartrons Bordeaux AOC France
- 2019 Belfiore Cabernet Sauvignon Trevenezie IGT Italy
- 2015 Brotello Chianti Riserva Chianti DOCG
- 2018 Burke Family Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve California
- 2019 Calandrelle Blanc Vin de France
- 2018 Calvari Chianti Chianti DOCG Italy
- 2019 Calvari Rosso Toscana IGT Italy
- 2019 Calvari Syrah Terre Siciliane IGT Italy
- 2019 Cantina Di Solopaca Aglianico Benevento IGP Italy
- 2019 Cantina Di Solopaca Falanghina Benevento IGP Italy
- 2016 Château Baron Bellevue Rouge Côtes de Bourg AOC France
- 2019 Cuvée Dissenay Chardonnay Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2019 De La Rougerie Syrah Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2018 Duck Point Syrah Hawkes Bay New Zealand
- 2020 Duck Point Pinot Gris East Coast New Zealand
- 2019 Due Mari Pinot Grigio Terre Siciliane IGT Italy
- 2019 Feudo Ducale Aglianico Benevento IGT Italy
- 2019 Finca del Marquesado Blanco Rioja DOC Spain
- 2019 Fleur De Roche Malbec France
- 2019 Fleur De Roche Sauvignon Blanc France
- 2018 Florbela Red Wine Dão DOC Portugal
- 2019 Florbela White Wine Dão DOC Portugal
- 2018 Fog Harbor Zinfandel California
- 2018 Free Flight Red Blend Wine California
- 2018 Free Flight Cabernet Sauvignon California
- 2017 Free Flight Merlot California
- 2018 Free Flight Zinfandel California
- 2017 Fuerza De La Tierra Tempranillo Crianza La Mancha DO Spain
- 2018 George Phillips Cellars Red Wine Blend Reserve Selection No. 007 California
- 2018 George Phillips Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Selection No. 013 California
- 2019 George Vigouroux Hommage a Germain Vigouroux Carignan Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2019 George Vigouroux Hommage a Germain Vigouroux Pinot Noir Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2018 Goldridge Syrah Reserve Hawkes Bay New Zealand
- 2019 Haut Vignac Merlot Périgord IGP France
- 2018 Honoré de Berticot Cabernet Sauvignon Atlantique IGP France
- 2019 Honoré de Berticot Sauvignon Blanc Atlantique IGP France
- 2020 Killari Sauvignon Blanc Valle Central Chile
- 2019 L'arca Pinot Noir Terre Siciliane IGT Italy
- 2019 L'arca Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC Italy
- 2019 L'arca Grillo Sicilia DOC Italy
- 2018 La Gota Syrah Reserva Valle Del Loncomilla DO Chile
- 2019 La Petite Bilaude Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon Pays d'Oc IGP France
- 2020 Laughing Bird Chardonnay South Eastern Australia
- 2019 Le Bosq Vin Rouge Vin de France
- 2019 Le Bosq Vin Blanc Vin de France
- 2019 Lone Vine Sauvignon Blanc Winemaker's Selection California
- 2019 Muchas Manos White Wine La Mancha DO Spain
- 2018 Myth Cabernet Sauvignon California
- 2018 Myth Zinfandel California
- 2019 Pájaro de Buen Agüero Tempranillo Old Vines Cariñena DOP Spain
- 2018 Sierra Trails Cabernet Sauvignon California
- 2018 Sierra Trails Merlot California
- 2019 Tercius Tejo White Tejo DOC Portugal
- Terre Allegre NV Sangiovese Puglia IGT Italy
- 2019 Tripantu Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve Maule Valley Chile
- Villa Rosa NV Tinto Portugal
- Villa Rosa NV Rosé Portugal
- 2019 Vinum Africa Chenin Blanc WO Stellenbosch South Africa
- 2020 Vinum Africa Sauvignon Blanc WO Western Cape South Africa
- 2019 Vol du Flamant Grenache Rosé Aude IGP France
The Sommelier Challenge is hosted by Robert Whitley's Wine Cellar Productions and sponsored by WineReviewOnline.com. Wines were ranked on a scale through 100 points. Silver honors were granted to exceptional wines, gold honorees ranged between 90 and 93 points, and platinum was awarded to wines that scored between 94 and 100 points.
To purchase the wines highlighted in this year's Sommelier Challenge, visit DRINKS' DTC sites: wineinsiders.com and marthastewartwine.com. Additionally, Sommelier Platinum wines will be reviewed and rated at WineReviewOnline.com.
About DRINKS
DRINKS is the online leader in adult beverage, reinventing wine buying for the 21st century. Through its pioneering Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform and Direct to Consumer (DTC) properties, DRINKS brings thousands of award-winning wines safely and conveniently to millions of customers across the United States in 1-2 days. Named by Forbes as America's 18th best startup employer in 2020, DRINKS powers this unique ecosystem with its patented enterprise technology, including the ability to customize merchandising and deliver unique recommendations and messaging for each shopper.
