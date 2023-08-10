DRINKS Launches The DRINKS.com Podcast: The Business of Online Alcohol

Celebrity chefs, founders of renowned wine and spirits brands and industry leaders discuss success in alcohol e-commerce; Episode One now streaming

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce, today announced the launch of The DRINKS.com Podcast: The Business of Alcohol. Guests will join host Brandon Amoroso, Founder and President of Electriq, a DRINKS company and a leading digital retention and growth agency, to discuss bridging the gap from tasting rooms to e-commerce, powerful marketing and customer retention strategies, distribution strategies, handling tax and compliance, and much more.

"E-commerce is the fastest growing segment in alcohol, and DRINKS has revolutionized the space by powering brands and leaders who seeded and are driving that growth," said Zac Brandenberg, DRINKS Co-Founder and CEO. "As alcohol e-commerce starts to rapidly accelerate, it's a perfect opportunity to bring critical stories and insights to the broader industry, and to people outside the traditional merchant realm, as the opportunity to market alcohol becomes more open than ever."

"We've lined up an incredible group of guests–founders of top-selling wine and spirits brands, culinary visionaries and industry outsiders who are challenging the status quo," said Amoroso. "Each conversation explores the business through a new lens and offers fresh perspectives on where alcohol e-commerce, and the industry overall, goes from here."

The series' inaugural episode, available today, features a conversation with Jessica Kogan, Vintage Wine Estates' Chief Growth and Experience Officer and Founder of Cameron Hughes Wine. Season One also includes conversations with:

Joe Megibow, CEO of Bright Cellars

Guillaume Cuvelier, Founder of Svedka, Aviation Gin, Davos Brands, and Co-Owner of Cuvelier Los Andes Winery

Blake Moore, Director of eCommerce at Republic National Distributing Company

Geoffrey Zakarian, American Chef, Restaurateur and Television Personality

Michael Bowen , Co-Founder & COO at Speakeasy Co.

"I'm not a tech guy, I'm a chef, but curating my own wine collection and selling it online has opened up an entirely new door built around something I love: mealtime," said Zakarian. "E-commerce is changing how people shop for that perfect bottle of wine for their family dinner or celebration with friends, and in doing so, shaping the way people experience mealtime at home. I've witnessed its potential to give consumers first-rate information and products to improve their purchasing choices, and I couldn't wait to talk about it."

New episodes of The DRINKS.com Podcast will be released weekly on Thursdays and will be available on all major podcast streaming platforms and YouTube.

To learn more about The DRINKS.com Podcast, visit www.DRINKS.com.

About DRINKS

DRINKS (drinks.com) powers digital commerce for the $250 billion US alcohol market. The company enables alcohol e-commerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and alcohol companies, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Via the DRINKS App for Shopify, DRINKS exclusively provides Shopify merchants of all sizes with an embedded, real-time alcohol tax and regulatory solution. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights. Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify Plus Certified professional services team, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and e-commerce experience to create best-in-class customer journeys. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for five years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, and earned the 2023 Brand Experience Award for Marketplace Strategies & Technologies by Retail TouchPoints.

