DRINKS Partners with Sovos to Offer a Full-Service Solution for Wineries and Alcohol Retailers on Shopify

New partnership streamlines e-commerce alcohol sales, tax compliance and reporting by integrating the best-in-class solutions for alcohol merchants

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS , the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce, today announced it has partnered with Sovos to provide wineries and alcohol retailers using the DRINKS App for Shopify with seamless Sovos ShipCompliant AutoFile integration. ShipCompliant is the beverage alcohol compliance business of the global tax compliance technology solution and service provider.

With this integration, by using the DRINKS App for Shopify, wineries and alcohol retailers benefit from:

Real-time tax calculations and compliance checks during checkout

Ability to seamlessly route orders to most alcohol-specific fulfillment houses

Automatic order data flow to ShipCompliant AutoFile for state required filings

This partnership allows wineries and alcohol retailers to take advantage of Shopify's ecosystem and Sovos' ShipCompliant reporting tools for DtC shippers. Additionally, merchants using the integration can now effortlessly route their orders to their third-party logistics partners for fulfillment.

"This partnership joins DRINKS' best-in-class regulatory technology with Sovos' ShipCompliant reporting tech suite to make alcohol e-commerce easier and more efficient than ever," said Zac Brandenberg, DRINKS Co-founder and CEO. "Taken together, the combined offering represents a full-service solution that gives alcohol merchants on Shopify a streamlined way to tackle the cumbersome, time-consuming work of keeping up with and adhering to ever-changing tax and compliance laws, including promptly and properly reporting to the right authorities."

"Sovos' ShipCompliant solution provides the industry's best reporting technology. Alcohol merchants can now be easily connected to the AutoFile function through the DRINKS App, a true win-win for merchants on Shopify," said Alice Katwan, President of Revenue, Sovos. "Hundreds of businesses already use our AutoFile capabilities to manage and file their state reports, and through this partnership, a full integration with Shopify and our solution are now available to more wineries and retailers than ever before."

The integration is now live and ready for use in the latest version of the DRINKS App for Shopify. To learn more, visit www.DRINKS.com .

About DRINKS

DRINKS (drinks.com) powers digital commerce for the $250 billion US alcohol market. The company enables alcohol e-commerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and alcohol companies, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Via the DRINKS App for Shopify, DRINKS exclusively provides Shopify merchants of all sizes with an embedded, real-time alcohol tax and regulatory solution. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights. Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify Plus Certified professional services team, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and e-commerce experience to create best-in-class customer journeys. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for five years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, and earned the 2023 Brand Experience Award for Marketplace Strategies & Technologies by Retail TouchPoints.

About Sovos

Sovos is a global provider of tax, compliance and trust solutions and services that enable businesses to navigate an increasingly regulated world with true confidence. Purpose-built for always-on compliance capabilities, our scalable IT-driven solutions meet the demands of an evolving and complex global regulatory landscape. Sovos' cloud-based software platform provides an unparalleled level of integration with business applications and government compliance processes.

More than 100,000 customers in 100+ countries – including half the Fortune 500 – trust Sovos for their compliance needs. Sovos annually processes more than three billion transactions across 19,000 global tax jurisdictions. Bolstered by a robust partner program more than 400 strong, Sovos brings to bear an unrivaled global network for companies across industries and geographies. Founded in 1979, Sovos has operations across the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information, visit http://www.sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Sovos ShipCompliant has been the leader in automated alcohol beverage compliance tools for more than 15 years, providing a full suite of cloud-based solutions to wineries, breweries, distilleries, importers, distributors and retailers to ensure they meet all federal and state regulations for direct-to-consumer and three-tier distribution. ShipCompliant's solutions reduce risk, lessen the burden of compliance, accelerate bringing products to market and enable revenue growth. With 60+ partner integrations, Sovos ShipCompliant leads a robust ecosystem of technology partnerships, enabling powerful complementary solutions. For more information, visit https://www.sovos.com/shipcompliant/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE DRINKS