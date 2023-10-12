DRINKS Re-Platforms Fan-Favorite DTC Wine Merchant Winc to Shopify Plus

Winc is latest direct-to-consumer wine merchant

to tap DRINKS' Shopify App

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce, today announced it has re-platformed Winc, the popular DTC wine retailer, to Shopify Plus's e-commerce infrastructure. DRINKS' services arm, Electriq – an award-winning Shopify Plus agency expert in Shopify migrations and retention marketing – orchestrated the technology change.

Winc's growth-minded move enables it to tap Shopify's vast ecosystem of apps and its best-in-class, personalized, high-conversion checkout experience, while keeping pace with ever-changing alcohol tax and compliance laws through DRINKS' real-time alcohol tax and compliance technology. The DRINKS Shopify App is the only native, embedded RegTech solution for beverage alcohol retailers.

Winc is the latest DTC wine company to upgrade from a proprietary platform to Shopify, demonstrating the power of the DRINKS-Shopify partnership in powering high-volume alcohol e-commerce. Others include Bright Cellars, Macy's Wine Shop, Speakeasy Co. and Wine Insiders.

"Our deep integration with Shopify is a game-changer for the alcohol industry. We are opening doors for thousands of wineries like Winc to combine DRINKS' real-time regulatory technology with the power of Shopify's commerce capabilities, to easily scale or start an online alcohol business," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder & CEO of DRINKS. "Our technology suite is built to catalyze the industry's next chapter of growth, and it's why we are laser focused on making DRINKS technology more accessible to more merchants via Shopify."

"Our move to Shopify Plus frees up resources and opens up a world of possibilities so we can focus fully on delivering exceptional customer experiences. This means highly personalized wine recommendations for each of our members, delivered right to their door," said Josiah Gordon, Chief Strategy Officer of Full Glass Wine Co., owner of Winc.

DRINKS (drinks.com) powers digital commerce for the $250 billion US alcohol market. The company enables alcohol e-commerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and alcohol companies, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Via the DRINKS App for Shopify, DRINKS exclusively provides Shopify merchants of all sizes with an embedded, real-time alcohol tax and regulatory solution. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights. Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify Plus Certified professional services team, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and e-commerce experience to create best-in-class customer journeys. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for five years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, and earned the 2023 Brand Experience Award for Marketplace Strategies & Technologies by Retail TouchPoints.

