DRINKS Real World Study Demonstrates Its Proprietary AI's Transformational Power to Personalize Online Alcohol Marketing and Grow Sales

Predictive Artificial Intelligence Retailing Platform Drives 200%-Plus Increase in Purchases Compared to Typical Wine Varietal-Based Suggestions

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the operating system for alcohol e-commerce, today released results from a study that demonstrated its patented AI's ability to dramatically increase online wine shoppers' engagement, purchase intent, actual product orders and other critical metrics. Over a recent 90-day period, application of DRINKS' AI increased actual sales by over 200% compared to a non-AI-enabled baseline.

The study, based off of 275,000 impressions from online shoppers, unequivocally proves the power of the DRINKS-developed AI suite, called PAIR ("Predictive Artificial Intelligence Retailing") to present wine shoppers with bottles ideally tailored to them, based on bottle and label attributes and inferred customer behavior. Along with the dramatic increase in orders, the study, conducted on one of the nation's largest online wine storefronts, generated:

Engagement: +113%

Click Through: +117%

Addition of Products to Cart: +118%

Product Favoriting: +133%

By applying billions of privacy-protected data inputs, gathered over five years across 6.1 million delivered wine recommendations, PAIR determines how different brands resonate with different consumers, taking into account myriad variables such as label size, font type and style, imagery, brand name, region, and derived label personality. The benefits to merchants and consumers alike are many-fold.

"From our start as a DTC operator to our position as a leader in digital innovation, DRINKS has been dedicated to developing technologies that make buying alcohol online easy and frictionless for everyone," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-Founder and CEO of DRINKS. "Our AI platform represents a big step forward for the alcohol industry by helping merchants give people of legal drinking age a genuinely optimized shopping experience. For wine shoppers in particular, faced with thousands of choices, and often, limited expertise, PAIR is transformational."

The significant increases in metrics across the board are a direct result of higher quality and more relevant recommendations based off of DRINKS' AI's understanding of a consumer's propensity to purchase based on visual attributes and associated wine properties, such as varietal and region. The unified technology suite leverages artificial intelligence, computer vision and natural language processing to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights.

DRINKS' AI suite includes three products:

DRINKS Recommend – personalized wine recommendations based on how consumers subjectively feel about brands

DRINKS Predict – AI-driven forecasting of product reception across consumer demographics

DRINKS Discover – AI-generated reporting platform that identities new market opportunities before they become mainstream

DRINKS data science technology is slated to be released to select online merchants in September.

About DRINKS

DRINKS (drinks.com) powers digital commerce for the $250 billion US alcohol market. The company enables alcohol e-commerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and alcohol companies, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Via the DRINKS App for Shopify, DRINKS exclusively provides Shopify merchants of all sizes with an embedded, real-time alcohol tax and regulatory solution. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights. Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify Plus Certified professional services team, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and e-commerce experience to create best-in-class customer journeys. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for five years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, and the Most Innovative Retail Model by Modern Retail in 2020.

