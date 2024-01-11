DRINKS, The Alcohol E-Commerce Platform for Macy's Wine Shop, Imperfect Foods and other leading merchants, Exhibiting at NRF

News provided by

DRINKS

11 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Executives will be at Booth #8035 to discuss how retailers of all types can sell alcohol online with full regulatory compliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce will exhibit at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual conference, Retail's Big Show, from January 14-16 at booth #8035.

Through its proprietary software and services, DRINKS enables alcohol e-commerce with full regulatory compliance to retailers, brands and marketplaces via its plug-and-play WaaS® integration. DRINKS seamlessly integrates with any e-commerce platform and ensures order fulfillment and direct-to-home shipping using a network of licensed alcohol producers and retailers.

"Our technology enables merchants of nearly any type to participate in alcohol e-commerce – the biggest growth sector of the $250 billion alcohol industry," said Zac Brandenberg, DRINKS Co-Founder and CEO. "From organic wine alongside natural food products or bourbon next to a pair of rocks glasses, DRINKS can make those and so many other scenarios happen."

DRINKS will be exhibiting at booth #8035 located in the River Pavilion Innovation Lab.

Interviews available: contact Chris Kattak: [email protected]; 908-462-4584.

About DRINKS
DRINKS (drinks.com) powers digital commerce for the $250 billion US alcohol market. The company enables alcohol e-commerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and alcohol companies, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Via the DRINKS App for Shopify, DRINKS exclusively provides Shopify merchants of all sizes with an embedded, real-time alcohol tax and regulatory solution. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights. Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify Plus Certified professional services team, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and e-commerce experience to create best-in-class customer journeys. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for six years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, and earned the 2023 Brand Experience Award for Marketplace Strategies & Technologies by Retail TouchPoints.

SOURCE DRINKS

Also from this source

DRINKS Appoints Tech Finance Leader Matt Wolf as CFO

DRINKS Appoints Tech Finance Leader Matt Wolf as CFO

DRINKS, the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce, today announced the appointment of Matt Wolf as Chief Financial Officer...
DRINKS Partners with Sovos to Offer a Full-Service Solution for Wineries and Alcohol Retailers on Shopify

DRINKS Partners with Sovos to Offer a Full-Service Solution for Wineries and Alcohol Retailers on Shopify

DRINKS, the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce, today announced it has partnered with Sovos to provide wineries and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.