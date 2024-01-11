DRINKS, The Alcohol E-Commerce Platform for Macy's Wine Shop, Imperfect Foods and other leading merchants, Exhibiting at NRF

Executives will be at Booth #8035 to discuss how retailers of all types can sell alcohol online with full regulatory compliance

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the pioneering and leading operating system for alcohol e-commerce will exhibit at the National Retail Federation's (NRF) annual conference, Retail's Big Show, from January 14-16 at booth #8035.

Through its proprietary software and services, DRINKS enables alcohol e-commerce with full regulatory compliance to retailers, brands and marketplaces via its plug-and-play WaaS® integration. DRINKS seamlessly integrates with any e-commerce platform and ensures order fulfillment and direct-to-home shipping using a network of licensed alcohol producers and retailers.

"Our technology enables merchants of nearly any type to participate in alcohol e-commerce – the biggest growth sector of the $250 billion alcohol industry," said Zac Brandenberg, DRINKS Co-Founder and CEO. "From organic wine alongside natural food products or bourbon next to a pair of rocks glasses, DRINKS can make those and so many other scenarios happen."

DRINKS will be exhibiting at booth #8035 located in the River Pavilion Innovation Lab.

Interviews available: contact Chris Kattak: [email protected]; 908-462-4584.

About DRINKS

DRINKS (drinks.com) powers digital commerce for the $250 billion US alcohol market. The company enables alcohol e-commerce for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and alcohol companies, eliminating a century of red tape with simple-to-use enterprise-grade technology. Via the DRINKS App for Shopify, DRINKS exclusively provides Shopify merchants of all sizes with an embedded, real-time alcohol tax and regulatory solution. The patented DRINKS PAIR platform leverages AI, Machine Learning, and Computer Vision to provide personalized shopping experiences and data-driven insights. Electriq, DRINKS' Shopify Plus Certified professional services team, extends the company's unparalleled beverage alcohol and e-commerce experience to create best-in-class customer journeys. DRINKS was named a Top Place to Work by Built In LA for six years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for two consecutive years, and earned the 2023 Brand Experience Award for Marketplace Strategies & Technologies by Retail TouchPoints.

