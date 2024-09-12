DRINKS unveils AI-first DaaS (Drinks as a Service) Platform, expanding where and how Americans buy their favorite adult beverages

- Compliantly and safely enables any eCommerce brand or merchant to add alcohol to their web or mobile property.

- Enables any alcohol producer or retailer to reach hundreds of millions of consumers with a click, all while reducing the cost and complexity of compliance and taxation.

- AI-first platform enables partners to intelligently merchandise products against target consumer profiles.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS , the leading innovator and enabler of eCommerce solutions for alcohol producers, retailers and any eCommerce merchant, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking DaaS (Drinks as a Service) platform. For the first time, any brand, merchant or eCommerce store can market alcohol online, benefiting from additive sales and immediate margin uplift. Alcohol producers, traditionally limited by complex tax and compliance impediments, now have access to a simpler, more cost-effective platform to reach consumers online.

"Our DaaS solution demolishes the barriers to entry for alcohol eCommerce," said Zac Brandenberg , Co-Founder & CEO of DRINKS. "We've created the only complete platform for alcohol sales, connecting the existing alcohol ecosystem with the much larger universe of brands, influencers and creators whose customers, audiences and fans want to seamlessly buy adult beverages. This enterprise-grade offering includes compliance and safety features along with AI-driven insights, making the future of alcohol retail accessible to businesses of all sizes."

The DaaS platform encompasses four key products:

DRINKS ANYWHERE: Enables alcohol eCommerce for any business DRINKS ASSURE: Embedded Regtech ensures real-time compliance for alcohol producers and retailers DRINKS AMPLIFY: Enhances customer success and execution through professional services DRINKS AI: Leverages our patented PAIR (Predictive AI Retailing) suite of AI for Alcohol services

DRINKS' DaaS platform is built on a foundation of proven success in AI-driven alcohol eCommerce. According to a DRINKS 2023 study, the application of DRINKS' AI technology has increased actual sales by over 200% compared to a non-AI-enabled baseline. This impressive track record demonstrates the power of AI in meeting the evolving needs of consumers and the industry.

The DaaS platform offers unique advantages across the adult beverage industry: producers optimize with predictive analytics, retailers enhance customer experiences through AI-driven personalization and brands leverage real-time market insights for strategic decision-making. For example, retailers can create tailored wine selections for their target audience, while wineries can streamline their direct-to-consumer sales process. DRINKS AI determines optimal product offerings, while DRINKS ASSURE handles compliance and tax considerations. This integration results in increased sales, reduced costs and improved conversion rates across various channels.

About DRINKS

DRINKS ( drinks.com ) is the leading AI-powered SaaS platform revolutionizing the $285 billion US alcohol market. DRINKS enables seamless alcohol sales for leading retailers, online marketplaces and beverage companies of all sizes through its innovative DaaS (Drinks as a Service) offering. DRINKS has been recognized as a Top Place to Work by Built In for six consecutive years and one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes.

