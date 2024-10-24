DRINKS Welcomes Wine Industry Titan Roger Nabedian to Board of Directors

Former E&J Gallo executive set to revolutionize industry through digital transformation and accelerating access to wine anywhere online

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DRINKS, the leading innovator and provider of eCommerce solutions to alcohol producers, retailers and any eCommerce merchant, announced the appointment of Roger Nabedian to its Board of Directors. Nabedian, who recently retired from E&J Gallo Winery after 37 years, brings unparalleled industry expertise following his illustrious career at the world's largest family-owned beverage company.

This strategic appointment reflects DRINKS' growing influence in the alcoholic beverage industry and its ability to attract top-tier talent. As the company continues its rapid expansion, the addition of Nabedian — one of the most respected executives in wine and spirits — serves as a powerful market endorsement of DRINKS' innovative approach and growth trajectory.

"The adult beverage industry is ripe for disruption, with tech reshaping consumer habits," said Nabedian. "DRINKS leads this revolution, pioneering Drinks as a Service (DaaS) to modernize eCommerce and access to wine and spirits anywhere. There has never been a more important moment for our industry to increase access to the incredible products we create. DRINKS' vision — opening up the alcohol industry for growth through innovative tech — resonates with my passion for industry transformation, and I'm excited to help bring it to fruition."

During his more than two-decade tenure as part of Gallo's executive leadership team, Nabedian played a pivotal role in transforming the company into a fully diversified beverage powerhouse. Under his leadership, Gallo became the largest wine supplier and third-largest spirits supplier in the U.S. with flagship brands including Barefoot, Whitehaven, Clos du Bois, Louis M. Martini, High Noon, New Amsterdam, and The Dalmore.

"Roger has an amazing track record across the wine and spirits ecosystem, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the Board," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-founder and CEO of DRINKS. "His legacy at Gallo, particularly in driving innovation, luxury brand building and digital innovation, dovetails with our mission to revolutionize alcohol eCommerce. With Roger's distinguished background and unique insights, he will be an amazing asset as we accelerate how consumers discover, access and enjoy alcoholic beverages in the digital age."

As the recently retired Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nabedian oversaw multiple facets of the business including winegrowing, winemaking, winery operations, marketing services, brand marketing, sales, and various mergers & acquisitions. His tenure is marked by significant achievements, including:

Scaling company operations to achieve unprecedented production volume exceeding 100 million cases annually

Spearheading Gallo's premium wine evolution, growing the luxury portfolio to a $1.5 billion business producing 7 million cases annually

business producing 7 million cases annually Driving category innovation with breakout brands like Apothic Red and LaMarca Prosecco

Leading strategic acquisitions of prestigious wineries including J Vineyards, Orin Swift , Pahlmeyer, and Rombauer

Among his many industry accolades, Nabedian was Wine Enthusiast's Executive of the Year in 2017 and more recently recognized as a 2024 Industry Leader Honoree for his transformative impact on the beverage alcohol industry.

With a focus on expanding its AI-powered solutions and deepening its industry partnerships, DRINKS is committed to empowering alcohol producers, retailers and brands to thrive in the evolving eCommerce landscape.

About DRINKS

DRINKS (drinks.com) is the leading Al-powered SaaS platform revolutionizing the $285 billion US alcohol market. DRINKS enables seamless alcohol sales for leading retailers, online marketplaces, and beverage companies of all sizes through its innovative DaaS (Drinks as a Service) offering. DRINKS has been recognized as a Top Place to Work by Built In for six consecutive years and one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes.

