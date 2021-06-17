Drinkworks Announces Partnership with Leading Spirits Producer Pernod Ricard USA, Expands Open System with New Absolut Vodka, Kahlúa & Malibu Cocktails

"As we see an increased emphasis on elevated at-home experiences that bring quality and convenience together, we're excited to offer Drinkworks Home Bar owners exclusive new cocktails at the push of a button featuring brands like Absolut Vodka and Kahlúa, which we know they love and trust," said Nathaniel Davis, CEO, Drinkworks. "Pernod Ricard has one of the most unique and comprehensive brand portfolios on the market, and we look forward to the opportunity to bring additional Pernod Ricard brands into Drinkworks' open system."

Pernod Ricard USA is the third premium spirits company to join Drinkworks' open system, delivering on the company's commitment to elevate the entire at-home drinking experience from the ordinary to the remarkable through innovation.

"We're thrilled for the chance to collaborate with Drinkworks and offer consumers a convenient new way to enjoy cocktails at home with their favorite Pernod Ricard brands," said Kate Pomeroy, Head of Innovation, Pernod Ricard USA. "The trend of elevated at-home consumption is expected to have a lasting impact on consumption habits. The partnership between Drinkworks and Pernod Ricard USA, specifically with Absolut, Malibu and Kahlúa, is consistent with our drive to become a truly consumer-centric organization."

Amy Karayannis, Director, Corporate Strategy and Mergers & Acquisitions, Pernod Ricard USA, added, "Absolut Pineapple and Kahlúa Espresso Martinis are classic bar favorites, and we can't wait to delight both cocktail enthusiasts and those new to enjoying cocktails at home with the premium ingredients and bar-quality experience they expect from our brands and Pernod Ricard."

The agreement between Drinkworks and Pernod Ricard USA will aim to tackle the growing opportunity for at-home cocktail collaboration and innovation in the U.S. and North American markets. The co-branded cocktails will be produced by the Drinkworks beverage innovation team in collaboration with Pernod Ricard USA and The Absolut Company, and join Drinkworks' portfolio of more than 30 varieties of bar-quality cocktails and counting. The new cocktail Pods will be available on Drinkworks.com and at select retailers across the country.

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is available nationwide on drinkworks.com, as well as through select e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers. For more information and to see a list of participating retailers in each state, please visit www.drinkworks.com .

About Drinkworks

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company defining new ways to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home with convenience. The Drinkworks Home Bar® by Keurig® is a first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks Pods to prepare cocktails, ciders and more at the push of a button. A joint-venture between Keurig Dr Pepper (Keurig) and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Drinkworks is committed to making the entire drinking experience — from purchase, to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation. The company is headquartered in Bedford, MA with facilities in Williston, VT. For more information and to purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig, Drinkworks Pods and Drinkworks accessories, visit www.drinkworks.com.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Jefferson's® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About The Absolut Company

The Absolut Company has the worldwide responsibility for the production, innovation and strategic marketing of Absolut Vodka, Malibu, Kahlúa and Our/Vodka. Absolut Vodka is a leading premium vodka brand and Sweden's single largest food export. Every bottle of Absolut Vodka comes from one source, Åhus in southern Sweden, made with the same destillation process that was once introduced by progressive founder LO Smith. Malibu is the number one rum-based coconut spirit in the world. Kahlúa coffee liqueur is the world leader in its category. Since July 2008, The Absolut Company is a part of Pernod Ricard, which holds the world's second largest brand portfolio in the sector. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, CEO is Stéphanie Durroux. The company has 550 employees and sales in over 120 markets.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook , and Instagram.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

SOURCE Drinkworks

Related Links

http://www.drinkworks.com/

