Drinkworks Expands Suite of Appliances with Launch of New Home Bar Classic

Elegant in its simplicity, the Home Bar Classic offers a new take on the convenient Drinkworks experience. With little set-up time required, it is always ready to serve 40+ bar-quality cocktails at the push of a button, and its compact design allows for portability and the flexibility to fit almost anywhere — from the kitchen counter, to the bar top, to the outdoor patio.

"After years of listening to our customers and identifying distinct white space within the category, we are thrilled to introduce the Home Bar Classic and fulfill the needs of even more consumers who are increasingly seeking more elevated, yet convenient, at-home drinking and entertaining experiences," said Nathaniel Davis, CEO, Drinkworks. "The proposition of convenience, variety and quality at the push of a button resonated long before the pandemic, and we're seeing consumers make intentional investments in the home as at-home drinking trends continue to accelerate."

"Launching our initial Drinkworks Home Bar, scaling nationally and developing a robust portfolio of premium cocktails provided us with incredible visibility into our consumers' preferences — allowing us to innovate around the nuances of the appliance design and bring something truly game-changing to market," Davis added.

With the addition of the Home Bar Classic, the original offering by Drinkworks — known to-date as the Drinkworks Home Bar — is now the Drinkworks Home Bar Pro . The premium offering in the Drinkworks appliance portfolio, the Home Bar Pro features a more comprehensive push-of-a-button cocktail experience with built-in water refrigeration to deliver a perfectly chilled cocktail.

Both Drinkworks Home Bar models deliver on quality, variety and convenience and feature an app-enabled connected system to optimize the total drinking experience. Consumers are encouraged to choose the model that works best for their lifestyle and start enjoying their favorite cocktails, freshly made at the push of a button — without the complexity and cost required to keep a fully stocked bar. Drinkworks Pods contain all the ingredients needed for a bar-quality cocktail — even the alcohol — and each custom recipe is crafted, tested and perfected by in-house mixologists and scientists.

The new Drinkworks Home Bar Classic (MSRP $299.99) is now available nationwide for pre-order exclusively on Drinkworks.com, and orders will start shipping in November. The Drinkworks Home Bar Pro (MSRP $349.99) is also available for purchase on Drinkworks.com, as well as through select e-commerce and brick & mortar retailers. For more information, please visit Drinkworks.com .

About Drinkworks

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company defining new ways to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home with convenience. The Drinkworks Home Bar® by Keurig® is a first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks Pods to prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the push of a button. A joint venture between Anheuser-Busch InBev and Keurig Dr Pepper (Keurig), Drinkworks is committed to making the entire drinking experience — from purchase, to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation. The company is headquartered in Bedford, MA with facilities in Williston, VT. For more information and to purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig, Drinkworks Pods and Drinkworks accessories, visit Drinkworks.com.

SOURCE Drinkworks