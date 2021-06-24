Drinkworks Taps Country Music Star Chris Lane to Kick Off Its PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES., Bringing People Back Together for an Unforgettable Summer

The campaign is kicking off with an exclusive block party in Los Angeles featuring a private live performance by country music superstar Chris Lane. After more than a year without live shows, the chart-topper is ready to return to the big stage this summer and reconnect with his fans.

"The thing that I've missed the most this past year is being on the road and playing shows, but even more so seeing fans. I just can't wait to get back out there in early July," shared Lane. "There is nothing better than live music and good drinks with family and friends. So, I'm really excited to partner with Drinkworks and give fans the chance to bring everyone together for some good times and make new memories!"

Beginning today through August 1, 2021, consumers 21+ can enter the PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES. for the chance to win a block party featuring a live performance by a local musician and a mobile bar serving Drinkworks' new Deep Eddy Day Drink Variety Pack cocktails — the perfect way to toast to the start of what is sure to be a memorable summer. To keep the good times going, Drinkworks will also help 50 additional winners across the country host block parties of their own by giving away Block Party Kits, which include a Drinkworks Home Bar and a Visa gift card.

"Drinkworks' mission is to elevate everyday experiences from the ordinary to the remarkable," said Drinkworks CEO, Nathaniel Davis. "After more than a year of missing out on experiences that make us feel most connected, we have the opportunity to facilitate new, truly special moments where consumers can leave behind the worry and time preparing cocktails, and focus on reconnecting and making lasting memories."

The PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES. marks the official debut of Drinkworks' newest collaboration: the Deep Eddy Day Drink Variety Pack, a collection of four brand new Drinkworks Pods to enjoy at daytime (or anytime) gatherings all summer long. The Deep Eddy Day Drink Variety Pack includes the Ruby Red Sparkler, Lemon Splash, Cran Codder and Texas Tea, all made with premium, natural ingredients and featuring Deep Eddy's handcrafted, 10x distilled vodka.

"At Deep Eddy, bringing people together for a good time is part of our DNA, which is why we're excited to be a part of the PRESS. PLAY. block parties as consumers dive back into summer celebrations with friends," said Reid Hafer, Group Product Director, Deep Eddy Vodka. "We can't wait to bring Drinkworks fans a taste of Deep Eddy this summer with the new co-branded Day Drink cocktails, a simple, instant cocktail that stays true to our fresh flavor approach and passion for the Deep Eddy experience, whether you're by the pool, hanging in your backyard, or rocking out to live music."

Consumers 21+ can enter the PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES. by visiting drinkworks.com/pressplay . Winners will be selected in August. The new Deep Eddy Day Drink Variety Pack is launching in mid-July and will be available on drinkworks.com and at select retailers across the country. The Drinkworks Home Bar® is available nationwide on drinkworks.com, as well as through select e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retailers. For more information and to see a list of participating retailers in each state, please visit www.drinkworks.com .

About Drinkworks

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company defining new ways to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home with convenience. The Drinkworks Home Bar® by Keurig® is a first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks Pods to prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the push of a button. A joint venture between Keurig Dr Pepper (Keurig) and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Drinkworks is committed to making the entire drinking experience — from purchase, to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation. The company is headquartered in Bedford, MA with facilities in Williston, VT. For more information and to purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig, Drinkworks Pods and Drinkworks accessories, visit Drinkworks.com.

About Deep Eddy Vodka

Deep Eddy Vodka (70-80 proof), a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, is The Spirits Business 2017 Brand Champion for Vodka. As a recipient of the Impact Hot Brand Award for two straight years and Beverage Information Group Growth Brand Award each of the past three years, Deep Eddy Vodka is recognized for its unique production process and incorporation of real, natural ingredients in its flavors. Born in Austin Tx., Deep Eddy Vodka is ten times distilled and handcrafted in small batches using only premium ingredients. The company's line of products include: Deep Eddy Original Vodka, Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Deep Eddy Ruby Red Vodka, Deep Eddy Cranberry Vodka, Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Deep Eddy Peach Vodka and Deep Eddy Orange Vodka. Deep Eddy Vodka is available in stores in all 50 states. More information on the company can be found at www.deepeddyvodka.com or www.facebook.com/deepeddyvodka .

ABOUT CHRIS LANE:

Chris Lane's star continues to rise with over 1.2 BILLION on-demand streams and three #1 hits - PLATINUM "Big, Big Plans," 2X PLATINUM "I Don't Know About You," and PLATINUM "Fix." Stacking his milestones with a pair of all-star collaborations, Lane teamed up with LA-based artist/producer Gryffin on the infectious track "Hold You Tonight" after his smash 2X PLATINUM single "Take Back Home Girl" with Tori Kelly. Lane has been spotlighted in PEOPLE's 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue, scored nominations at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards and Radio Disney Music Awards, plus appeared on TODAY, The Bachelor, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers and CONAN. After sharing the bill with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, Dan + Shay and more A-list acts, the Kernersville, NC-native's headline BIG, BIG PLANS TOUR touted 25 sellouts in major cities coast-to-coast. Lane married Lauren Bushnell in 2019, after popping the question with "Big, Big Plans." Now kicking off his next chapter with brand-new single, "Fill Them Boots," Lane has also dropped "Summer Job Money," "That's What Mamas Are For," and is featured on Dustin Lynch's "Tequila On A Boat," with more new music on the horizon.

About the PRESS. PLAY. SWEEPSTAKES.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC excluding AK, AL, HI, NC, UT, VA & VT, age 21 or older. Starts 06/24/21 12:00AM ET & ends 08/01/21 11:59PM ET. Void where prohibited. Subject to Official Rules. See Official Rules at http://deepeddyvodka.secondstreetapp.com/Deep-Eddy--Drinkworks-Press-Play/ for prize, odds & complete details. Sponsor: Heaven Hill Sales Co., 1064 Loretto Rd., Bardstown, KY 40004.

