Drip Capital Secures US$50 Million Credit Facility from TD Bank to Accelerate North American Expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drip Capital, a global digital trade finance and B2B e-commerce company, has secured a US$50 million committed credit facility from Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD Bank), with the potential to expand by an additional $25 million. With more than US$1.5 trillion in assets, TD Bank is one of the top ten banks in North America. This marks Drip Capital's first partnership with the bank and will support the fintech's growing Buyer Finance program in the U.S. and Canada.

The facility enables Drip Capital to expand collateral-free working capital lines of up to US$5 million for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Drip Capital pays suppliers directly for goods and services on behalf of its clients, who then have up to 120 days to repay. This structure helps SMBs manage cash flow, extend payment cycles, and strengthen supplier relationships without using existing bank lines or pledging collateral.

"This fundraise reflects Drip Capital's strong performance and the growth potential in North America," said Pushkar Mukewar, Founder and CEO of Drip Capital. "Our partnership with TD Bank will help us scale Buyer Finance across one of the world's largest trade and consumption markets."

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, there are 34.8 million small businesses in the U.S., representing 99 percent of all firms and nearly half of the workforce. Yet many remain underserved by traditional banks unwilling to extend unsecured credit. Globally, the International Chamber of Commerce and Asian Development Bank estimate a US$2 trillion trade finance gap, disproportionately affecting SMBs. "Our solutions are designed for exactly this segment," said Karl Boog, Chief Business Officer at Drip Capital.

"Every company's finance team can benefit from having a collateral-free, flexible credit line to procure goods and services. Despite our rapid growth, we've only scratched the surface. Drip Capital is quietly financing the supply chains behind millions of purchases in North America," he added.

TD Bank joins Drip Capital's roster of global lending partners, including Barclays, the World Bank's International Finance Corporation, East West Bank, and several non-bank lenders.

