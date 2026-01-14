DripDrop® Hydration Launches Breakthrough Zero Sugar Plus - The Complete Zero Sugar Hydration‡

Faster, longer-lasting hydration*‡ with 15 vitamins & nutrients and no artificial sweeteners

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DripDrop® Hydration, the fast-growing electrolyte drink mix and a leading brand in the hydration category, today announced the launch of DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus - the complete zero sugar hydration‡. The breakthrough formula features 3X the electrolytes versus the leading sports drink† and 15 essential vitamins and nutrients for full-body support and recovery‡, with no artificial sweeteners.

Introducing DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus, the complete zero sugar hydration‡.

DripDrop was developed by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, a Mayo-trained doctor and hydration expert, while on humanitarian aid missions, to provide the fastest hydration possible to those in need. For over a decade, its efficacy and award-winning taste has made DripDrop a trusted choice among doctors, firefighters, elite athletes, and the U.S. military. Now, this proven hydration brand has developed an entirely new formula in Zero Sugar Plus, designed for daily functional use cases including fitness, recovery, travel, GLP-1 support and beyond.

"DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus represents the next evolution in hydration science," said John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer at DripDrop Hydration. "Its breakthrough formula uses the sodium-amino acid co-transport system to accelerate fluid absorption while also delivering an advanced blend of six key electrolytes and fifteen essential vitamins and nutrients, with no artificial sweeteners. The result is a complete zero-sugar hydration solution that works fast and tastes great."

DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus is The Complete Zero Sugar Hydration‡ because:

Delivers faster, longer-lasting hydration*‡ powered by a breakthrough formula that uses the sodium–amino acid co-transport system to accelerate fluid absorption

Provides 6 key electrolytes to promote advanced hydration‡

Contains 15 essential vitamins and nutrients, including B-complex Vitamins, Zinc, Vitamin C, Magnesium, and Potassium

Is built for clean living with zero sugar and no artificial sweeteners or FD&C dyes

And is built for performance with only 25 calories and 2g of carbs, with 2g of fiber

DripDrop Zero Sugar Plus is available in two great-tasting variety packs that come in an 8ct or 16ct pack size. Flavors include Watermelon, Raspberry Lemonade, Tropical Punch, Tangerine, and Strawberry Kiwi, Peach, Cherry Limeade, Wild Berry. The variety packs are available to purchase at DripDrop.com and Amazon.

About DripDrop

DripDrop is an oral rehydration solution (ORS) invented by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun while on humanitarian aid missions across the globe. It was created for fast hydration in the most challenging circumstances where IVs were not an option. DripDrop is a breakthrough in hydration, designed for both speed and taste to deliver the fastest hydration possible. It is trusted by doctors, firefighters, professional athletes, and the U.S. Military. DripDrop is proven fast hydration for exercise, heat, performance, travel, and wellness. As a Public Benefit Corporation, DripDrop is committed to defeating dehydration, and every purchase helps to generate life-saving donations and hands-on support across the globe. For more information, or to find a store that carries DripDrop, visit www.dripdrop.com.

‡These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

†3X the sodium electrolytes (660mg, 216mg) per 16oz vs leading sports drink.

*Versus DripDrop Zero Sugar

