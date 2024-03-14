DripDrop® Hydration Launches New Brand Campaign "Gotta Have My Drip"

Fast-growing hydration brand releases creative featuring Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, inventor of DripDrop, Peloton instructor Kirsten Ferguson, and more



SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DripDrop®, the fast-growing electrolyte drink mix that offers the fastest way to hydrate, has launched its new brand campaign, "Gotta Have My Drip". The digital-first campaign underscores the importance of proper hydration and features a series of content showcasing people on a mission who want to perform at their mental and physical best. Following the launch of the "Gotta Have My Drip" creative online, partnerships with a variety of social media influencers will further amplify the campaign's reach.

"DripDrop has long been trusted and used by professional athletes, firefighters, the U.S. military, medical professionals, and people who recognize the importance of proper hydration to perform at their best." said John Shea, CMO of DripDrop. "The 'Gotta Have My Drip' campaign celebrates those who make moves, drip sweat, and put in the work day after day to reach and go beyond their limits."

Among the talent featured in the new creative is Peloton instructor, Kirsten Ferguson. Known to many for her inspirational and energetic Peloton tread classes, Kirsten is also a motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and mother of two.

"It's an honor to be featured in the new DripDrop campaign," said Kirsten. "What you see in the shots - the sweat, the energy, the focus - it's all real. DripDrop is a huge part of that winning formula which helps me live up to my mission: to be an example to my daughters, my followers, and continue to show up for myself. Movement is a privilege, and DripDrop helps me keep moving every day."

The campaign also features a spot with DripDrop inventor Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, a Mayo-trained physician, where he shares how he developed DripDrop while on life saving humanitarian aid missions to provide fast hydration where intravenous treatment (IVs) were not an option. DripDrop was invented out of the necessity to deliver life-saving aid, with two standards in mind: it had to work fast and it had to taste great. DripDrop is a Public Benefit Corporation and in keeping with their mission to defeat dehydration, each purchase of DripDrop generates life-saving donations and hands-on support across the globe. To learn more about DripDrop's Mission, visit www.dripdrop.com/mission/our-mission .

The DripDrop® Difference

DripDrop provides superior hydration that works 2 times faster and more effectively than water alone. Its ORS (oral rehydration solution) science-based formula activates a hydration shortcut, accelerating fluid and electrolyte absorption. And unlike other electrolyte drink mixes, it tastes great.

Its unique formula delivers fast hydration with 3 times more sodium electrolytes and half the sugar of the leading sports drink, plus essential vitamins for optimized daily hydration and wellness.

What we're made of matters:

3X electrolytes vs. the leading sports drink

vs. the leading sports drink ½ the sugar vs. the leading sports drink

vs. the leading sports drink Optimal Sodium : Glucose Ratio for faster hydration

for faster hydration Low Osmolarity to enable rapid absorption

to enable rapid absorption Contains Magnesium which supports optimal rehydration

which supports optimal rehydration Contains Zinc + Vitamin C for added immune support

DripDrop is available at DripDrop.com and at Amazon.com as well as many retailers throughout the country.

About DripDrop®

DripDrop is an oral rehydration solution (ORS) invented by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun while on life saving humanitarian aid missions across the globe. It was created for fast hydration in the most challenging circumstances where IVs were not an option. DripDrop is a breakthrough in hydration, designed for both speed and taste to deliver the fastest hydration possible, and is trusted by doctors, firefighters, professional athletes, and the U.S. Military. DripDrop provides fast hydration for exercise, heat, performance, travel, sleep, and wellness. As a Public Benefit Corporation, DripDrop is committed to defeating dehydration and each purchase generates life-saving donations and hands-on support across the globe. For more information, or to find a store that carries DripDrop, visit www.dripdrop.com.

