DripDrop® Hydration Launches New Sunburst Variety Pack Exclusively at Walmart

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DripDrop® Hydration , a leading electrolyte powder brand, has launched Sunburst Variety Pack, a new 8ct variety pack with new flavors available exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide. It joins a growing portfolio of DripDrop products already sold at the retailer.

DripDrop, developed by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, a Mayo-trained doctor and hydration expert, provides superior hydration that works 2 times faster and more effectively than water alone. Its ORS (oral rehydration solution) science-based formula activates a hydration shortcut, accelerating fluid and electrolyte absorption. And unlike other electrolyte drink mixes, it tastes great.

The Sunburst Variety Pack was inspired by summer fruit, and can be enjoyed year-round. Each 8-count pack includes four flavors: Lemon Lime, Black Cherry, Peach, Strawberry.

Like other DripDrop Fast Hydration offerings, each flavor in the Sunburst Variety Pack contains:

3X electrolytes vs. the leading sports drink

vs. the leading sports drink ½ the sugar vs. the leading sports drink

vs. the leading sports drink Optimal Sodium : Glucose Ratio for faster hydration

for faster hydration Low Osmolarity to enable rapid absorption

to enable rapid absorption Magnesium which supports optimal rehydration

which supports optimal rehydration Zinc + Vitamin C for added immune support

"Walmart has been an incredible retail partner and enabled DripDrop to rapidly expand distribution across the United States," said Ross Lipari, Chief Revenue Officer at DripDrop. "Our Sunburst Variety Pack has great tasting new flavors and makes it easy to hydrate fast, no matter the occasion or season."

DripDrop was developed for people who need fast hydration, including Kirsten Ferguson, Peloton instructor, mother and recent NYC Marathon participant who used DripDrop throughout her training and was one of the first to try the new Sunburst flavors.

"DripDrop has been a great training partner during my runs, as well as when I travel or just need to feel my best. DripDrop works fast and tastes so much better than other things I've tried," said Ferguson. "I got an early taste of the Sunburst flavors - I really love Strawberry and will be adding it to my rotation!"

The Sunburst Variety Pack is available now at Walmart stores nationwide, and joins a robust DripDrop lineup which includes both Bold and Juicy Variety Packs. Head to Walmart today to pick up a pack of DripDrop, available in the powdered drink aisle, or purchase online at Walmart.com .

About DripDrop

DripDrop is an oral rehydration solution (ORS) invented by Dr. Eduardo Dolhun while on life saving humanitarian aid missions across the globe. It was created for fast hydration in the most challenging circumstances where IVs were not an option. DripDrop is a breakthrough in hydration, designed for both speed and taste to deliver the fastest hydration possible, and is trusted by doctors, firefighters, professional athletes, and the U.S. Military. DripDrop provides fast hydration for exercise, heat, performance, travel, sleep, and wellness. As a Public Benefit Corporation, DripDrop is committed to defeating dehydration and each purchase generates life-saving donations and hands-on support across the globe. For more information, or to find a store that carries DripDrop, visit www.dripdrop.com.

