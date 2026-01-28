Dripos Unveils Major Rebrand and Launches 'Counter Talk' Publication, Solidifying Position as the Definitive Operating System for Independent Coffee Shops

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dripos, the all-in-one hardware and software platform built exclusively for independent coffee shops, today announced a comprehensive rebrand, new visual identity, and the launch of Counter Talk, a new industry publication.

This strategic evolution marks a new chapter for the company, which currently powers over 3% of independent coffee shops in the United States, moving beyond its Series A funding announcement to truly introduce its mission to the world. The rebrand includes a new logo, visual identity, and website redesign that reflects the company's commitment to innovation and simplicity for the coffee shop workflow.

Dripos was founded in 2019 on the principle of co-creation, asking owners across the country what was included in their dream operating system and building it side-by-side with them. The result is a streamlined system that replaces multiple individual subscriptions, offering hardware and software for ordering, marketing, team leadership, earnings management, and operations, all at a fair and simple price, starting at $160 a month.

Jack Pawlik, CEO and Founder of Dripos said, "Since 2019, we've been building the definitive operating system made for coffee shops, with the core belief that our product should feel like their product. This rebrand and the launch of Counter Talk are a reflection of our commitment to the craft and the community. Our vision is simple: Power your entire shop with Dripos, and this new identity reinforces that promise. Your coffee, our tech."

Introducing Counter Talk: A Cultural Hub for U.S. Coffee Businesses

A centerpiece of the announcement is the launch of Counter Talk, a new industry publication and thought-leadership platform. Designed to be an elevated and editorial space, Counter Talk will serve as a cultural hub for the coffee community, going beyond product updates to deliver high-quality stories, insights, and resources tailored to café owners, operators, and the broader coffee community.

The publication will cover a mix of industry trends, operational education, founder stories, design and culture, and original reporting. This initiative is designed to position Dripos as an authority at the intersection of technology, hospitality, and independent business, deepening trust with customers and creating a scalable platform for storytelling and community building.

Timely Feature Launches that Address Industry Needs

In addition to the rebrand and publication launch, Dripos announced two major upcoming feature releases that directly address current industry challenges:

Dripos Accounting: A highly anticipated, impactful add-on that will be launching this year, further integrating and streamlining the financial management aspect of a coffee shop's operations. This will be the only tool shops need for all accounting needs. Bookkeeping will be a fast follow highlight. Penny Discontinuation Workflow: A timely feature launch that provides a seamless workflow solution for shops to manage the potential discontinuation of the penny in the U.S., ensuring smooth cash handling and operational continuity.

Dripos' success is rooted in its collaborative approach and the company remains committed to letting its users have a say in what they build next.

About Dripos

Dripos is the definitive operating system made for coffee shops. Founded in 2019, Dripos provides an all-in-one hardware and software solution that streamlines ordering, marketing, team management, operations, and earning for independent coffee businesses. Built in partnership with shop owners, Dripos is committed to providing a simple, fair-priced, and comprehensive platform to help owners focus on their craft. Dripos currently powers over 3% of independent coffee shops in the United States.

www.dripos.com

www.dripos.com/counter-talk

SOURCE Dripos