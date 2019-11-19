Dripp Dropp - the Most Affordable Qualcomm TWS Earbuds Announce Indiegogo Launch

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of industry leading audio engineers and designers has announced the launch of Dripp Dropp, the most affordable Qualcomm true wireless earbuds that deliver powerful features and incredible sound at a price anyone can afford. These ergonomic high-fidelity earbuds are available now on Indiegogo: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/5872008a#

Mobile personal audio is considered an essential part of life and to enjoy music anywhere. However, for wireless earbuds to deliver the sound quality that users expect requires premium components and audio protocols that typically make them expensive, often costing hundreds of dollars. The team at Dripp Dropp is changing all that with the release of their latest TWS earbuds that deliver incredible sound, advanced features and convenience starting at $39 USD.

"As tech enthusiasts and music lovers, we were searching for the perfect earbuds that could deliver high fidelity, wireless convenience, and extended playing time. Our goal was to design earbuds that satisfied those high standards but at a price that would be affordable to all. By leveraging the best Qualcomm® audio technology and advanced charging techniques we created Dripp Dropp." – CEO Edward Yu.

Dripp Dropp achieves its unparalleled sound quality using Qualcomm® components including adaptive aptX for premium sound and cVc noise cancellation for crystal clear audio even in noisy environments. What's more, Dripp Dropp makes wireless easy with stable Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, one-tap touch control and IPX5 water resistance for sports and outdoor use.

Designed as a go-anywhere mobile audio solution, Dripp Dropp uses a unique charging case for storage and fast recharging. In addition to a 12 hour single-charge playing time, the charging case provides 2 full recharges for a total of 36 hours of playing time.

The most affordable TWS earbuds with Qualcomm technology are available now with special discounts and deals for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.indiegogo.com/project/preview/5872008a#

