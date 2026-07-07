Drips Launches Drips Connect: Two-Way Conversations That Link Moments Across the Consumer Lifecycle and Turn Responses Into Outcomes

Announcing Drips Connect; combining proprietary conversation intelligence with expert-managed programs across the consumer lifecycle. Drips Connect identifies what's blocking a consumer, pivots in real time and delivers outcomes organizations need through the experience consumers expect—across health plans, insurance and higher education.

AKRON, Ohio, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When a consumer finally texts back something real—a health plan member who can't afford their medication, a student grieving a parent's death, a policyholder whose hours were cut and who needs more time—the moment is a chance to help. Yet most outreach platforms answer the same way they answer everything else: with the next scheduled reminder. The gap between sending messages and driving real outcomes is what Drips was designed to close.

Drips Connect combines proprietary conversation intelligence with expert-managed programs across the consumer lifecycle. Post this Introducing Drips Connect, adaptive two-way conversations that drive meaningful action. Speed Speed

Today, Drips announced Drips Connect, a managed conversational lifecycle platform that links key moments in the customer journey into an adaptive conversation. When someone hits a barrier, Drips Connect addresses it and once resolved, brings the person back toward the original goal, without a manual handoff.

More Outreach Isn't Driving Action

Enterprises are not short on outreach, volume has never been higher. What's missing is a partner that delivers measurable outcomes while responding to the consumer's reality as it changes mid-journey. Most outreach tools were built to push people through a funnel, not follow them when they step out of it.

A student pauses at financial aid. A member asks a question no campaign was designed to answer. A customer says they need to call back later, and later never comes. Static outreach either ignores these signals or ends the campaign entirely. Neither moves anyone forward to a measurable outcome.

From Signal to Action

Drips Connect was built around a single idea: the consumer's reply is not noise, it is the signal.

Conversations start with a question to drive interaction. When the response changes the direction, and it regularly does, Drips Connect does not send the next reminder. Drips Connect classifies intent using conversation intelligence trained on more than 850 million live interactions across regulated industries. It identifies what the consumer actually needs in that moment, pivots to the next best step, and keeps the conversation moving.

A student who says "I just lost my job" gets connected to career services, not another enrollment nudge. A health plan member who says "my medication makes me sick" gets a path to assistance, not another care gap alert. A policyholder who says "my payment didn't go through" gets options, not a cancellation notice. Each of these pivots happens without the organization manually putting the person into a new campaign and moving them back to the start when ready.

Not a Texting Tool, a Bot, or Generative AI

Drips Connect is not a reminder tool, a scripted chatbot, or a large language model winging it. Drips Connect uses AI to identify intent, then applies a deterministic, compliance-proven rules engine to decide exactly what should happen next. Every conversation is auditable and every decision is traceable. The result is outreach that feels human because it responds the way a person would, by actually hearing what was said.

Drips Connect is backed by more than a decade of compliant operation across regulated industries. It is HIPAA, TCPA, FERPA, ISO 27001, and HITRUST certified, with preference management and compliance governance built into every conversation by design.

'The organizations we work with aren't short on outreach. They're short on a service that delivers outcomes and stays with the consumer when life gets in the way. Drips Connect changes that. When a consumer tells you something real, the only wrong move is to ignore it.' — Shawn Mobley, President, Drips

Results Across the Journey

Drips Connect serves organizations across the full customer lifecycle from acquiring new prospects to activating new relationships, navigating moments that matter, and retaining customers before they lapse. Across higher education, clients using Drips Connect have seen a 31 percent increase in lead-to-start conversion, and a 16 percent improvement in student retention.

In healthcare, Drips Connect drives completion of care gap closures, medication adherence outreach, and HEDIS-impacting member actions, driving $3-$5 PMPM impact through improved outcomes. In property and casualty insurance, clients have used Drips Connect to drive 30-35% higher engagement than traditional outreach, while reducing cost per conversion.

Execution Without the Overhead

Drips Connect operates as a fully managed service layer complementing the CRM or contact center that organizations already have rather than replacing it. Clients get a team, conversation scripts developed from behavioral insights and real-world performance data, and accountable program management. Drips builds and runs the conversation programs; the client approves strategy and reviews performance. There is no heavy technical lift, no self-service configuration, and no guessing about what to build.

To learn more about Drips Connect, visit Drips.com.

About Drips

Drips engages people in two-way, compliance-governed SMS conversations. The kind that get responses, drive action, and close the gaps traditional outreach leaves open. Trained on nearly a billion regulated-industry interactions with a proven compliance record across HIPAA, TCPA, FCC, and CMS requirements, Drips is the conversational outreach partner regulated industries trust to turn replies into results. Learn more at Drips.com.

Media Contact: Erin Sellnow, VP Marketing | [email protected]

SOURCE Drips