Drips Ranked Number 20 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Drips announced it ranked 20 on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 25th year.

With nearly a 5,000 percent growth during the awards three-year judging period, Drips' Chief Executive Officer Aaron Christopher "AC" Evans credits their explosive year-over-year growth due to first-mover advantage in pioneering "conversational texting®" and the disruptive shift in consumer communication preferences to text messaging.

"People simply aren't picking up their phones anymore," states Evans. "The prevalence of Robocalls and the worldwide preference of texting over talking has completely changed the landscape for enterprises who need to speak to their consumers. In 2015, Drips invented automated 'Conversational SMS®.' Today, we've held around a half a billion completely humanized conversations for some of the biggest brands in the country."

Located in Akron, OH, Drips is the first conversational texting® company of its kind, founding a new category and leading the way for some of the biggest brands in the world to use automated, humanized conversations at scale. Daily, Drips engages in millions of completely humanized conversations with zero client-side operators.

"This year marks the 25th anniversary of Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, so we are especially pleased to announce and congratulate the 2019 winners," said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. "Once again, we saw innovation across the board, with software companies continuing their dominance of the top 10. It's always inspiring to see how the Fast 500 companies are transforming business and the world we live and work in."

Overall, 2019 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 166 percent to 37,458 percent from 2015 to 2018, with a median growth of 439 percent.

"As technology innovation trends towards 'everything as a service,' it's no surprise that software companies dominate the winners list yet again this year," said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "What's exciting about celebrating 25 years of the Tech Fast 500 is we now have a quarter-century of innovation stories to draw and reflect upon. These are the companies that push boundaries, help organizations become more efficient and productive, and ultimately enable businesses to drive growth and revenue. We congratulate all the well-deserving winners."

