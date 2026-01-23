Dript IV Therapy Rebrands as Vitaline, Reflecting Expanded Commitment to Clinical Excellence in Senior Care

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dript IV Therapy, a provider of clinical hydration and supportive care services for senior living and skilled nursing facilities, today announced its rebrand to Vitaline, a name that reflects the organization's continued growth and deepened commitment to evidence-based care, clinical partnership, compliance, and operational excellence across the continuum of senior care.

The transition to Vitaline represents a strategic evolution—not a change in ownership, leadership, or clinical standards. Facilities and partners can expect uninterrupted service, the same clinical teams, and the same compliance-driven approach that has defined the organization's work to date.

Over the past four years, the organization has partnered with hundreds of senior living and skilled nursing facilities nationwide, delivering hundreds of thousands of clinically administered infusions in support of resident stability, quality of life, and facility care objectives. The rebrand reflects the organization's evolution alongside its expanding footprint, with a continued focus on scalable, compliant, and outcomes-oriented clinical services.

"Vitaline more accurately represents who we are today and where we are headed," said Avi Lev, CEO. "Our focus remains on supporting nursing teams, administrators, and clinicians with reliable, clinically sound solutions that enhance resident care while aligning with regulatory and operational realities."

Vitaline will continue to provide hydration and supportive clinical services designed to reduce avoidable hospitalizations, support resident quality of life, and complement facility-led care plans. The rebrand also aligns with the organization's broader mission to serve senior care communities through education, collaboration, outcomes-focused programs, and future service lines.

As part of the transition, Vitaline will roll out updated branding across clinical materials, digital platforms, and facility-facing resources over the coming months. No action is required from current partners, and all existing agreements and points of contact remain unchanged.

For more information, contact Alexandra General at [email protected]

About Vitaline

Vitaline is a clinical services provider supporting senior living and skilled nursing facilities through hydration and supportive care programs rooted in clinical integrity, compliance, and partnership. Vitaline works alongside facility leadership and care teams to enhance resident well-being and support operational goals without disrupting established workflows.

SOURCE Vitaline Clinical Hydration Solutions