Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival in beautiful Snowmass Village, CO. Announces Second Annual 2023 Event Line-Up

ASPEN, Colo., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival | Snowmass Village, CO - today announced the 2nd Annual Drishti Beats Line-Up. With more DJ's & Artists to be announced soon. Lori Lowell, the Festival Founder, Stated: "We are so grateful for the magic that was created last year, now it gets even better!!"

2023 Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival Snowmass Base Village, CO

This year's festival promises to deliver a beautifully curated selection of DJs, producers, fun workshops, creative Drishti talks, and world-class yoga. Providing an abundance of eye-opening experiences for one and all. The team is working hard to nourish all of your yoga and dance floor needs so stay tuned for more lineup info coming soon!

Music Lineup:

OPIUO

J Worra

Luttrell

Moon Boots

PRAANA

IHF

Equanimous

ETHNO

DOS (Random Rab and Lapa)

Evanoff

Megan Hamilton

BOSA

About:

Drishti Beats Yoga & Music Festival is Set in the beautiful mountains of Colorado, in Snowmass Village, your weekend will be surrounded with the beautiful scenery that Aspen/Snowmass has to offer. Hospitality like you have never experienced before is in store for you within our festival setting.

Our festival explores the symbiotic connection between music, yoga, and the outdoors. All of our carefully selected yoga teachers and classes feature musicians who will be there for you creating a beautiful and magical experience for you in every moment! Our music lineup in the early evening and into the night highlights some of the top artists of downtempo electronic chill and house music for you to dance the night away.

Contact:

Lori Lowell

970.929-3153

[email protected]

