DRiV Announces Family of Performance Brands at SEMA Debut

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DRiV, the $6 billion start-up being built from the combined strengths of Tenneco's ride performance and aftermarket business, Federal-Mogul Motorparts and Öhlins Racing, will attend SEMA 2019, November 5-7, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev. This year's show marks the first time that many of the aftermarket's best-known and respected performance brands are showcased together in one booth, under the DRiV banner.



"DRiV is excited to be at SEMA, and pleased to announce a bigger and better than ever family of performance brands," said Bruce Ronning, group vice president and general manager, Aftermarket, Americas, for DRiV. "Our performance brands are part of an all-star portfolio of 30 aftermarket brands, including 15 that have stood the test of time for 100 years or more."

Located at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #25133, DRiV makes its SEMA debut in a display featuring performance brands including Rancho®, DynoMax®, Thrush®, MOOG®, Champion®, Fel-Pro® Performance products, Speed-Pro®, Sealed Power® and Öhlins®. Some highlights at the booth include:

Rancho Performance Suspension and Shocks: Rancho, a popular brand of suspension and shocks, was born in the 1950s in Long Beach, California , and quickly grew into a thriving off-road and performance suspension components manufacturer. This year, Rancho will display its Jeep Gladiator Rubicon X-Lander RS3 Suspension, tuned to enhance on-road comfort and deliver precise, responsive handling. Also on display will be a new 3-in. Suspension System for 2014-2020 Ford F150 trucks, featuring a 100-percent bolt-on design. Finally, Rancho will feature its RockGEAR™ tube doors for Jeep Wranglers.

DynoMax Performance Exhaust: The DynoMax Performance Exhaust brand continues to add new exhaust systems to its comprehensive offering for Jeeps through the new, off-road-ready, high-clearance DynoMax QuietCrawler™ stainless steel performance exhaust for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L trucks. Delivering increased capability on the trails, added performance and unique sound to the Gladiator, each DynoMax QuietCrawler system was engineered to include a super compact exhaust design utilizing two popular DynoMax mufflers at its heart, the DynoMax Super Turbo™ muffler and DynoMax Race Bullet muffler.





Also, appearing at the SEMA booth will be DRiV-sponsored NHRA Top Fuel Dragster and Six-Time World Champion Clay Millican on Wednesday, November 6, from noon – 1:00 p.m.; and on Thursday, November 7, from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

"DRiV's performance brands create unique value for both our distributors and consumers," added Ronning. "Our distributor customers now have a more complete one-stop shop for performance brands, from a single source that can help them maximize their buying power and help drive their growth. For our consumers and users, these great brands will continue to get stronger and better, benefiting from the culture of engineering, innovation, quality and performance that is part of DRiV's DNA."

To learn more about DRiV, visit our booth during SEMA, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth #25133; and visit our website at www.driv.com.

About DRiVTM - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) expected separation to form two independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

Safe Harbor

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to our plans to separate into two independent companies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the possibility that Tenneco may not complete the separation of the Aftermarket & Ride Performance business from the Powertrain Technology business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of such a separation); the possibility that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may have an adverse impact on existing arrangements with Tenneco, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; the ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners; the risk that the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that the acquisition of Federal-Mogul or the separation may not advance Tenneco's business strategy; the risk that Tenneco may experience difficulty integrating all employees or operations; the potential diversion of Tenneco management's attention resulting from the separation; as well as the risk factors and cautionary statements included in Tenneco's periodic and current reports (Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K) filed from time to time with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this communication, and, except as required by law, Tenneco does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to publicly disclose revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

